GoldOller Real Estate Expands Management Relationship with Excelsa Properties

GoldOller Real Estate Investments

02 Aug, 2023, 11:08 ET

Tribeca at Camp Springs and Concord Park at Russett are the Third and Fourth Communities in this Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldOller Real Estate Investments, a real estate investment and management firm, announces the addition of Tribeca at Camp Springs in Camp Springs and Concord Park at Russett, both in Maryland, to its growing portfolio of third-party managed communities.

Excela Properties communities managed by GoldOller Real Estate Investments.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Excelsa Properties," said GoldOller President and COO Jake Hollinger. "We bring an owner mentality to all of our projects, and this approach to our third-party management projects is why owners and investors like Excelsa trust us to manage their assets."

Tribeca at Camp Springs features 235 rental apartments, 46 condo units, and five retail spaces. The community is ideally located adjacent to the Branch Avenue Metro Station and minutes from Joint Base Andrews in the Washington, DC metro area. Concord Park at Russett is located in Laurel and consists of 335 apartments. Located minutes from the NSA offices, Fort Meade, and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Concord Park is halfway between Baltimore and Washington.

"These communities represent the third and fourth assets owned by Excelsa that we are managing for them, and we look forward to experiencing continued success in our partnership," said Sarah Campion, Vice President of Asset Management for GoldOller.

In addition to Tribeca at Camp Springs, the GoldOller and Excelsa partnership includes Columbia Pointe, a 325-unit community in Columbia, MD, and Coventry Green, a 256-unit community in Goose Creek, SC. All four projects will include a value-add business plan for interior apartment renovations and upgrades to community amenities. "Excelsa has an appetite for more deals," said Excelsa Director of Asset Management Curtis Holder. "We are actively pursuing investment opportunities and look forward to growing our portfolio of value-add apartment communities."

About GoldOller Real Estate Investments
Formed in 2008 by industry veterans Richard Oller, Jeffery Goldstein, and Jake Hollinger, GoldOller is an innovative owner-operator and third-party manager of apartment communities throughout the United States. Ranked #35 in the National Multifamily Housing Council's list of Top 50 Managers, GoldOller and its affiliate Multifamily Management Services own and manage over 45,500 apartments in 23 States.

GoldOller has corporate offices in Philadelphia and New York City, as well as regional offices located in Atlanta, Orlando, and Columbus, OH. https://www.GoldOller.com 

Media Contact
Melissa Sampson
[email protected]
267.322.5600 x1360

SOURCE GoldOller Real Estate Investments

