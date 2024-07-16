GoldOller Real Estate leads the nation in resident approval according to a major new industry survey

The Widewail's 2024 Voice of the Resident Report, tallied tenant reviews at properties managed by the nation's 50 largest apartment management firms, including GoldOller. GoldOller ranked No. 1 among its peer companies for the reputation of its site staff, and No. 2 in its overall "Reputation Health Score," which considers several additional factors including the number of reviews customers give and GoldOller's responsiveness.

"There is no matrix of accomplishment more important to us than our earned reputation, from the perspective of the tenants we serve," said GoldOller President Jill Hinton. "We view our tenants, every site-based employee, and even our vendors, as part of a shared experience of mutual respect, comfort, security, and support — part of our family. That's our GO Community."

"Widewail congratulates GoldOller on its exceptional performance in this year's reputation rankings," said Widewail CEO Matt Murray. "GoldOller's commitment to resident experience has clearly made an impact, as reflected in its impressive reputation on Google. We are thrilled to highlight the measurable impact of GoldOller's efforts through our reporting. Onsite teams are mentioned in 91% of GoldOller's positive resident reviews; #1 out of the NMHC Top 50 and 33% above the industry average. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the GoldOller team, and we are excited to celebrate alongside GoldOller."

"These rankings highlight the exceptional talent, efforts, joy, and pride demonstrated each day by the entire GoldOller team, who thrive by providing outstanding services to our residents," said GoldOller CEO Jake Hollinger. "The recognition reinforces our belief that prioritizing our exceptional employees is the best way to service our residents. It's fundamental to our success and it defines us as a company."

The ranking was released amid the National Apartment Association's annual Apartementalize conference, which was held in Philadelphia, GoldOller's headquarters city. And it came as GoldOller blitzed the week-long event with an innovative strategy designed to highlight its unique approach.

"It was wonderfully fitting that we all learned of our reputation ranking from Widewail while 135 of our senior management team, from across the county, was attending GoldOller's This is Home living room exhibit at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize conference in Philadelphia," said Maddie Grussendorf, GoldOller's Marketing and Innovation Director. "Our display was the first time any owner-operator exhibited at an NAA conference. It afforded great brand awareness. But most importantly, it was incredibly energetic and provided an opportunity to showcase our terrific team. GoldOller remains employee-centric, widely innovative, and keenly professional. That's a great combination for our success."

GoldOller and its affiliated companies operate a portfolio of 40,000 units, located in 28 states, consistently ranking among the 50 largest property management companies in the United States. Portfolio properties include both owned and operated, and fee-managed market-rate apartment communities ranging in size from 200 to 2,000 units. The portfolio also includes affordable housing communities operated by Multifamily Management Services Inc., a GoldOller affiliate. GoldOller maintains corporate offices in Philadelphia, Suffern, N.Y., and Delray Beach, FL.

