Goldplay Exploration Announces Engagement of Integral Wealth Securities Limited for Market-Making Services

Integral will trade securities of Goldplay on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of Goldplay's securities. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, Goldplay will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $5,500 which is paid from the Company's working capital account. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of Goldplay. Goldplay and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The agreement will have a minimum term of 12 months and includes an early termination provision. Following the 12-month anniversary of the agreement, Goldplay may terminate the agreement on 30 days notice.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent investment dealer with capabilities in market making, energy banking, private debt and wealth management. The firm was established in 2003 and operates from 7 offices, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa.

About Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

Goldplay is an exploration-stage company with a strategic portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Goldplay is currently focused on advancing exploration activities including drilling on its 100%-owned El Habal Project.

Goldplay's flagship El Habal Project is a low sulphidation epithermal exploration-stage project. The El Habal Project is near the historical Au-Ag Rosario Mine ("Rosario Mine"). The Rosario Mine reportedly operated for 250 years. Goldplay's team has over 30 years' experience with senior roles in exploration, financing and development in the mining industry, including over 10 years of extensive exploration experience in the Rosario Mining District, leading to previous successful discoveries. A current NI 43-101 report on The El Habal Project is filed on SEDAR.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the services to be provided by Intergral. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GOLDPLAY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

