GoldPoint Partners Closes $678 Million Select Manager Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldPoint Partners announced the successful closing of its fourth fund-of-funds, GoldPoint Partners Select Manager Fund IV, L.P. (the "Fund"). The Fund closed on $678 million of commitments, a 150 percent increase from its predecessor fund.

The Fund represents a continuation of GoldPoint's successful Select Manager Fund program, which began in 2007. Since that time, the GoldPoint team has committed $1.19 billion to 100 private equity funds and has invested $164 million into 55 direct equity co-investments on behalf of the Select Manager Fund program. The Fund will maintain GoldPoint's consistent strategy of partnering with successful private equity sponsors by providing fund commitments and equity co-investment capital to support their acquisition of middle market companies in the U.S. and Western Europe. To date, the Fund has committed $658 million to 29 funds and has invested $83 million into 17 direct equity co-investments.

"Our long-term success is a result of the continued focus and refinement of our Core Partner strategy, where we identify and invest in top performing sponsors. Through nearly 30 years of experience and fine-tuning of this strategy, we have built a strong portfolio that represents the best of our Core Partners as well as new and innovative prospects that we believe will be exceptional managers," said John Schumacher, Chairman of GoldPoint Partners.

The Fund is managed by six senior investment professionals with a proven track record in private equity investing and an average tenure together of 22 years. Led by Chairman John Schumacher and CEO Thomas Haubenstricker, the GoldPoint team has a total of $13.3 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/19), including $1.9 billion of equity co-investments, $2.3 billion of private debt investments and $9.2 billion of private fund commitments. The Fund's global investor base includes private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, not-for-profit organizations and high net worth individuals.

"We are grateful for the support from both our existing limited partners and several new investors. We are confident that our seasoned team and differentiated investment strategy will allow us to continue to deliver strong results for our investors," said Thomas Haubenstricker.

About GoldPoint Partners LLC

GoldPoint Partners LLC, a private equity affiliate of New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM) and indirect subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company, currently manages $13.3 billion of private equity assets (as of 9/30/19), comprised of equity co-investments, private debt investments, and limited partnership investments in alternative investment funds. GoldPoint manages these assets on behalf of pension funds, endowments, financial institutions and high net worth investors around the world, as well as for New York Life Insurance Company. For more information, please visit goldpointpartners.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Allison Scott

New York Life

(212) 576-4517

allison_scott@nylim.com

SOURCE GoldPoint Partners

Related Links

http://www.goldpointpartners.com

