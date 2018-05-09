Gold's Gym Appoints Dave Reiseman Chief Marketing Officer

Reiseman has been an integral part of the Gold's Gym marketing team for nearly 16 years, most recently serving as the company's vice president of marketing. In that role, he was responsible for driving overall brand marketing and communications efforts for more than 700 Gold's Gym locations around the world.

Over the past year, Reiseman helped lead a brand evolution for the 53-year-old fitness icon. This work included developing a new creative and marketing campaign, launching a new website and digital experience, and branding new products and services that have defined the new Gold's Gym Experience.

"Dave has been one of the Gold's Gym brand's biggest champions for many years and brings exceptional leadership skills, passion and creative vision to the role," said Gold's CEO Brandon Bean. "He has been instrumental in bringing the new Gold's Gym Experience to life and creating a high-energy, service-driven marketing department that's focused on growing our business and supporting our team members, franchisees and members around the world."

In his new role, Reiseman will continue to spearhead the company's efforts to reach new consumers, expand consideration and drive member engagement and loyalty. His work includes overseeing brand management, creative development, paid media and marketing strategy, digital and social media marketing, customer retention and loyalty, franchise marketing and influencer marketing.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under the same roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

