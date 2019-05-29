Gold's Gym Celebrates National Best Friend Day With A Week Of Free Workouts And Classes

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends who sweat together are more likely to stay fit together, according to a 2016 study, and that's why Gold's Gym is celebrating National Best Friend Day with an entire week of free workouts and classes for friends – no membership required.

Beginning National Best Friend Day, Saturday, June 8, through Friday, June 14, friends (ages 18 and older) can simply check in1 together at their nearest Gold's Gym to enjoy state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, dynamic group exercise classes and more.

"Working out with a friend has proven benefits, and that's why we are opening our doors to everyone, members and nonmembers alike, to come in with their friends for a fun, easy way to get motivated and reach their fitness goals together," said Gold's Gym president and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "GOLD'S BFF Week is a great opportunity for friends who have talked about getting into a fitness routine to actually do it – for free!"

In addition to free gym time and classes, GOLD'S BFF Week will include a social media giveaway for friends to win two $250 Gold's Gear eGift Cards. Beginning Saturday, June 8, anyone who posts a photo on Instagram of themselves with a friend tagging @goldsgym and using the hashtag #GOLDSBFF will be entered to win. Other rules apply. For complete details, go to http://www.goldsgym.com/bff.

For a full list of Gold's Gym locations, please visit https://www.goldsgym.com/locate-a-gym/.

1 The event is open to the public June 8-14, 2019. No membership is required. Simply check in at the front desk and complete a liability waiver and release to work out at a participating Gold's Gym. Must be 18 years or older. Other restrictions may apply. Contact participating locations for details.

