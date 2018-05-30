Gold's Gym Celebrates National Best Friends Day With Free Workouts

Gold's BFF Day is open to everyone at participating Gold's Gym locations across the nation, and no membership is required to participate. Guests simply need to come into their nearest Gold's Gym location with their best friend and check in at the front desk to receive access to state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment and dynamic group exercise classes.

"Gold's Gym is all about supporting people's fitness journeys and helping them achieve their fullest potential through fitness," said Gold's Gym fitness expert Dempsey Marks. "Gold's BFF Day event offers besties a fun, easy way to get motivated and kick off their summer fitness routines together."

Gold's Gym has also partnered with celebrity personal trainer Melissa Alcantara and national fitness model Karina Elle to design a custom buddy workout that offers another way to enjoy National Best Friends Day while working up a sweat. The workout, which provides step-by-step instructions on different partner moves and exercises designed to target areas such as arms, abs, glutes and more, is available here.

For a full list of gym locations, please visit https://www.goldsgym.com/locate-a-gym/.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under the same roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

