Gold's Gym Celebrates Strongest Year of Worldwide Growth in Company History

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, finished 2019 with a record-setting 22 U.S. franchise agreements finalized and a total of 35 grand openings worldwide in the year.

"This past year of success serves as proof that the Gold's Gym franchise opportunity is more attractive than ever as an investment in the fitness industry," said Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "Our continued franchise development achievements from 2019 have set the stage for what we anticipate will be another impressive year of growth on a global scale. With our signature programming we're providing on a global scale, I look forward to what this new year will bring as we continue our focus on delivering the Gold's Gym experience to our members."

The brand's noteworthy expansion highlights from 2019 include:

International grand openings spanning Japan (nine new gyms), India (eight new gyms), Saudi Arabia (five new gyms), Egypt (four new gyms), Russia (two new gyms), Turkey and Armenia (a single new gym for each)

(nine new gyms), (eight new gyms), (five new gyms), (four new gyms), (two new gyms), and (a single new gym for each) Domestic grand openings of new gyms in Middletown, New York ; Ocala, Florida ; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina ; Daytona Beach, Florida ; and Warren, Michigan

; ; ; ; and New international master license agreements for Iraq (five units), Australia (30 units) and New Zealand (10 units)

(30 units) and (10 units) New domestic franchise agreements for North Carolina (eight agreements), Tennessee (five agreements), Southern California (four agreements), South Carolina (two agreements), Michigan , Georgia and Texas .

Also throughout 2019, Gold's Gym worked to consolidate and optimize brand ownership through franchisee acquisition of company-owned clubs. Gold's Gym SoCal franchise group acquired two facilities, and Gold's Gym Tennessee acquired eight.

"As we head into 2020, I feel we are equipped with the perfect recipe for success: the right corporate leaders, the right franchisees and the right business model," said Craig Sherwood, Gold's Gym Chief Development Officer. "With some major expansion opportunities already in the works, my team and I are proud to play a role in continuing to grow this brand 55 years beyond its inception."

For more details about Gold's Gym franchising opportunities, visit https://franchising.goldsgym.com/ .

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness.

For more information, please visit www.goldsgym.com , www.facebook.com/goldsgym or www.twitter.com/goldsgym .

SOURCE Gold’s Gym

Related Links

http://www.goldsgym.com

