Gold's Gym Crofton Debuts Mr. America Reality Show

CROFTON, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As top athletes prepare to compete in the 2021 Mr. America competition, the reality show, "Mr. America's Gym. Eat. Repeat: The Road to Mr. America", provides an insider's look at the physical and emotional impacts and challenges that each experiences.

Gold's Gym Crofton MD

Each 30-minute show is filmed in the hometowns of the six competitors, beginning on April 9-10, 2021 at Gold's Gym™ in Crofton, MD. The series will make a final stop to train at the world-famous Golds Gym™ in Venice, California, and culminate at the 2021 Mr. America competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Oct. 9-10, 2021.

"Mr. America is a longstanding and prestigious event," says Anthony Osborne, general manager, Gold's Gym™ Crofton. "Since 1999, Gold's Gyms of Maryland has been lifting the human spirit™, and we're super excited to kick off this reality show at our club!"

Debuting in 1939, Mr. America is the longest-running bodybuilding and powerlifting competition. Past notable winners include Steve Reeves and Lou Ferrigno. Mr. America is an all-natural, Olympic, drug-tested competition, focusing on the healthy and hardcore.

Who will it be this year? Be sure to tune in to the CBS Sports Network to find out. In the meantime, follow three men and three women on their personal journeys, struggles and triumphs to define an award-winning physique.

About Gold's Gym™ Richmond VA and Gold's Gym™ MD

Gold's Gym offers signature services and amenities at several locations in the greater Richmond, VA, and eastern MD areas. With exercise options for every age and stage of fitness, Gold's Gym™ provides cardio and strength training, personal training, group exercise classes, and much, much more. Since 1999, these locally owned Gold's Gym™ facilities have been lifting the human spirit™ with dedicated staff and modern facilities.

Contact: Ann Alexander

Phone: 407-398-6629 ext. 3040

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

golds-gym-where-champions-train.jpg

Gold's Gym: Where Champions Train

SOURCE Gold's Gym Crofton MD