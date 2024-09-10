GOLD'S GYM GAINS GROWTH MOMENTUM WITH SUMMER 2024 NEW GYM OPENINGS

World's most iconic fitness brand expands North American footprint to 180+ with new franchised gyms

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the growing iconic fitness brand, is amping up its North American franchise expansion initiative, adding four new gyms over the summer in new and existing U.S. and Canada markets and increasing its global footprint to more than 180 domestic locations and nearly 400 international locations.

The four new franchised gyms are located in Calgary, Alberta (Canada); Loveland, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

"These gyms are part of our larger three-tiered growth plan that focuses on building out existing markets and entering new markets with multi-unit franchise partners, and adding to our corporate-owned portfolio," said Gold's Gym Vice President of Franchising Kevin Christie. "In addition to our newly opened gyms, we are actively seeking qualified franchisees to build out the Boston, Denver, Jacksonville, Florida and New York markets."

The new Gold's Gym Gas Worx in Tampa, located in the Channel District at 802 N. 12th Street, marks the brand's re-entry into the market. The highly-anticipated gym features premium amenities such as outdoor strength and functional training areas, specialty leg and glute rooms, an infrared sauna and a cold plunge. The franchisee group plans to expand in the market with six additional gyms over the next six years.

In Loveland, which had a Gold's Gym until 2021, franchisee and longtime Gold's member Jarrel Ferrara brings the brand back to the city with an all-new gym at 5709 McWhinney Blvd. at I-25. The gym, which features personal trainer-led HIIT classes, specialty leg equipment, a kids club and group fitness classes featuring Les Mills programming, is Ferrara's first foray into franchising with the brand.

Also opened this summer are the first Gold's Gym in Tsuut'ina Nation in the Calgary, Alberta, Canada area, and the 18th gym from Gold's D.C. Metro, in the heart of Georgetown at 3270 M St. NW. Gold's D.C. Metro plans to open six more gyms locally, including its next locations at NoMaCNTR and Vermeer in Buzzard Point in early 2025.

Gold's Gym is also currently rebuilding its presence in Atlanta. In June, the brand reopened a newly remodeled location in Dacula, Georgia, with plans for seven more area gyms over the next six years.

"These new gyms all represent the brand's direction of leaning into our roots as the epicenter of bodybuilding and strength training, with our famous original location, 'The Mecca' in Venice Beach, California, as the inspiration," said Gold's Gym co-CEO Danny Waggoner. "As a result of this renewed purpose and vision, the brand's popularity with consumers is increasing, making this an excellent time for potential franchisees to become part of Gold's incredible legacy as a fitness industry leader."

By the end of 2024, Gold's will have opened a total of eight new U.S. gyms, including locations in Milpitas, California; Thornton, Colorado; Silver Spring, Maryland; and New Bern, North Carolina. The brand also has existing franchise agreements to grow the brand's presence in Long Island, New York, Miami and San Jose, California.

For information on franchise opportunities, go to www.goldsgym.com/franchise.

