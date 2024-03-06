Gold's Gym Inducts Pete Grymkowski, Ed Connors and Tim Kimber Into Hall of Fame

Trio established iconic Venice Beach Gold's Gym location, revolutionized fitness industry

VENICE BEACH, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the iconic fitness brand known for its legacy in strength and performance training, inducts Pete Grymkowski, Ed Connors and Tim Kimber into the Gold's Gym Hall of Fame. These three individuals have been instrumental in shaping the history and growth of Gold's Gym during the 1980s and 1990s, leading the brand to unprecedented success and establishing its global presence.

Pete Grymkowski and Ed Connors first crossed paths in a Florida gym in the late 1970s. Together, they purchased Gold's Gym, then located in Santa Monica, California, in 1979. Two years later, joined by Tim Kimber, a close friend of Grymkowski, they relocated the gym to its iconic Venice Beach location, known as the Mecca of Bodybuilding. Over the next 20 years, the trio expanded Gold's Gym into a global powerhouse, launching a licensing program that propelled the brand to over 500 locations worldwide.

Their leadership and vision revolutionized the fitness industry and inspired millions of individuals worldwide to pursue their fitness goals. Their contributions extend beyond the gym walls, as evidenced by the publication of "The Gold's Gym Encyclopedia of Bodybuilding," which became a staple resource for fitness enthusiasts around the globe.

"There is no question, Gold's Gym would not be the global icon it is today without the vision, passion and leadership of Pete, Ed and Tim," said Kevin Christie, Gold's Gym vice president of franchising. "Each of them has left a lasting impression on Gold's Gym and the fitness industry as a whole. We welcome them into a group of storied Hall of Famers."

A committee of Gold's Gym executives and franchisees from the Gold's Gym Franchise Association select Hall of Fame inductees based on each individual's substantial leadership, influence and enduring impact on the brand. Grymkowski, Connors and Kimber join fellow Gold's Gym Hall of Famers including Gold's Gym founder Joe Gold, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, Gabby Reese and Laird Hamilton, in addition to several domestic and international esteemed franchisees.

The selection of Pete Grymkowski, Ed Connors and Tim Kimber for induction into the Gold's Gym Hall of Fame reflects their enduring impact and legacy within the organization and the broader fitness community.

The Gold's Gym Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Wednesday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m., during a private dinner at the Hotel Per La in downtown Los Angeles to honor the remarkable achievements of these three individuals and their profound influence on the brand's legacy.

