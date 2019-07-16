Gold's Gym International Continues Long-Term Vision for Growth in the United Arab Emirates and Oman

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, announced today that it has parted ways with former master franchisee Al Ahli Holding Group in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As franchisor, Gold's Gym is currently working to support the continued operations of the following sub-franchisee-owned and operated Gold's Gym locations in the UAE and Oman:

Business Village Deira, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Mazyad Mall, Abu Dhabi , UAE

, UAE Etihad Mall, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Al Barsha Mall, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi , UAE

, UAE Al Musalla Tower, Dubai , UAE

, UAE IBN Battuta Gate, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Meena Al Arab , Ras Al Khaimah , UAE

, , UAE Al Reef Mall, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Deerfield's Town Square, Abu Dhabi , UAE

, UAE Al Hamriya, Dubai , UAE

, UAE Al Ain , Abu Dhabi , UAE

, , UAE Fujairah , UAE

, UAE Oman Avenues Mall, Sultanate of Oman

In the meantime, operations of these 14 locations will continue under existing management.

"For nine years, the management teams behind these gyms have done an outstanding job of delivering the best in fitness service to their members, resulting in the strong presence Gold's Gym has in the UAE market today," said Adam Zeitsiff, Gold's Gym CEO. "Because of this, several parties have already come forward expressing interest in acquiring the master franchise rights to continue growing the brand by taking it to a new level in the region and beyond. We hope to have that process completed in the very near future, and we look forward to growing Gold's Gym in this market with a new partner."

Gold's Gym plans to open additional locations in the region, including flagship gyms as well as its new GOLD'S STUDIO® concept, a unique boutique-style training community with all-inclusive access to enhanced fitness programs like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™.

"We are excited to continue enhancing the Gold's Gym experience for our members in the region," said Zeitsiff. "The company is dedicated to growing the market to its full potential, which we intend to accomplish by delivering the same high caliber of service that Gold's Gym is known for across the world."

For more information regarding Gold's Gym UAE, visit http://www.goldsgym.com or call 214-296-5026.

