Gold’s Gym Introduces the “Gym of the Future” with Berlin Flagship Campus

"When we acquired Gold's Gym through the Chapter 11 process nine months ago, we were driven to invest in a way that honored the brand's iconic legacy while returning a pioneering leader to its rightful place – once again ahead of its time with the very best fitness amenities on the planet," said Rainer Schaller, Founder and CEO of RSG Group. "Our Berlin flagship represents the contemporary redefinition of the brand and product concept to the highest degree of perfection, and it sets the stage for a whole new 'golden era' for Gold's Gym."

The state-of-the-art Berlin facility was designed with insight gained from a Gold's Gym social media partnership with fitness legend Lou Ferrigno that surveyed the public for what they wanted in the "perfect gym." Among the flagship's special features are:

Equipment supplied by Gym80, Germany's leading fitness equipment manufacturer known for over 40 years for its excellent biomechanics, precision down to the last detail and clear design;

leading fitness equipment manufacturer known for over 40 years for its excellent biomechanics, precision down to the last detail and clear design; A carbon and climate neutral design – including sustainable construction materials, real plants and trees throughout the interior of the gym and a "Green Power" area featuring spin bikes that generate clean energy – making the Berlin flagship the world's first commercial gym with a LEED® Platinum certification;

flagship the world's first commercial gym with a LEED® Platinum certification; A Performance Center reserved exclusively for top athletes, sports clubs, partners and friends of the brand;

Gold's Gym Academy, a training and education institute for fitness trainers and head coaches of the Gold's Gym brand, Gold's Gym franchise owners and external interested parties seeking Gold's Gym's proven fitness expertise;

And more.

"While many fitness brands spent the past year pivoting away from brick-and-mortar gyms as a result of the pandemic, RSG Group spent time and resources designing the perfect gym for a post-COVID world," said RSG Group North America President and Gold's Gym CEO Sebastian Schoepe. "It's only fitting that the iconic Gold's Gym brand would be the one to bring this vision to life, and we anticipate more big things to come in this next chapter of Gold's Gym's global fitness legacy."

For a virtual tour of the full Berlin flagship, visit goldsgym.com/blog/berlin-opening/. The official opening date to the public is still pending based on the current COVID-19 restrictions in Germany. For more on Gold's Gym locations, membership options, franchise opportunities and more, visit goldsgym.com.

About RSG Group

With more than 6.4 million customers across gyms and studio spaces as well as digital services, RSG Group is the global leader in fitness and lifestyle. The RSG Group's future-oriented portfolio comprises of 17 strong and innovative brands including Gold's Gym, McFIT, the JOHN REED Family (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Women's Club, JOHN & JANE'S, THE REED), High5, CYBEROBICS, Qi², McFIT MODELS, and PEARL Management. In addition, international management agency TIGERPOOL leads selected designers and artists to success, from fashion label MARCELL VON BERLIN to street art collective RON MILLER and conductor Gerd Schaller. RSG Group's ideas constantly set new benchmarks and provide momentum well beyond the areas of fitness, lifestyle and design as it strives to constantly develop new areas of activity. https://rsggroup.com

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold's Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning 6 continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal with 96% aided brand awareness. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit https://www.goldsgym.com/ or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Gold’s Gym