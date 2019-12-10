Gold's Gym Issues RFP for Licensed Home Equipment Partners

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has issued a Request for Proposal ("RFP") for home equipment license agreements across global territories and multiple global distribution channels.

The RFP follows the pending expiration of Gold's Gym's exclusive agreement with fitness equipment manufacturer and marketer ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. on Dec. 31, 2019.

All formal proposals for new agreements must be submitted no later than Jan. 31, 2020. The brand is reviewing proposals for rights to begin Q1 2020 and is open to considering different term lengths.

"Gold's Gym is an iconic brand that is recognized around the world, so we are looking for a partner with the capabilities to deliver world class equipment on a global scale," said Craig Sherwood, Chief Development Officer. "We are excited to find an equipment partner who sees the tremendous equity of our brand and will deliver high quality home fitness equipment to the marketplace."

Gold's Gym is accepting proposals for semi-exclusive or exclusive opportunities by product category, territory or distribution channel. Products are categorized by large and small exercise equipment, and distribution channels include: Super Center/Wholesale Clubs, Specialty Mass, Department Stores, Sporting Goods/Sports Specialty/Fan Shops, Internet/TV/Catalog, Better Department, Specialty Mid-Tier and Related Retail Direct. A complete list of all products and distribution channels up for consideration is included in the full RFP.

For ease of administration only, CLC – Specialty Brands is facilitating the RFP process for Gold's Gym. All proposals received will be analyzed first by CLC, and top candidates' proposals will be shared with the Gold's Gym brand for further consideration.

The complete request for proposal may be obtained free of charge by contacting Specialty Brands Director Bruce Fletcher at Bruce.Fletcher@CLC.com. All proposals must be submitted via https://imgcl.formstack.com/forms/golds_gym no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness.

For more information, please visit www.goldsgym.com, www.facebook.com/goldsgym or www.twitter.com/goldsgym.

About CLC Specialty Brands

The Specialty Brands division of CLC, a global leader in brand licensing, develops retail extensions and consumer engagement opportunities for top sports, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. CLC is part of Learfield IMG College, which unlocks the value of brands through an omnichannel platform. The company's extensive commerce, experiential and media solutions create ultimate opportunities for customer engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, broadcasting, digital and social media; ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

SOURCE Gold’s Gym

Related Links

https://www.goldsgym.com/

