Gold's Gym Names 2019 Winners In Its Annual 12-Week Challenge

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has chosen 30 national winners of the Gold's Gym Challenge, its signature 12-week body transformation challenge offered exclusively to Gold's Gym members. Gold's Gym Challenge winners received $100,000 in cash prizes for their incredible and inspiring results.

Starting in January, thousands of participants from across the country competed in five age categories ranging from 18 to 60+ as part of their Gold's Gym Challenge journeys. Over the course of 12 weeks, participants worked to make changes in their lives, improving their physical fitness and overall health while reaching new levels of inner and outer strength.

Participants shared their success stories at the local level, with local finalists advancing to the national level. A panel of experts selected the national age group winners, plus two overall winners (one male and one female), using criteria such as fitness results achieved, total weight lost, muscle tone gained, personal testimonials and overall physical transformations. The 30 national Gold's Gym Challenge winners lost a combined total of 924 pounds and 403 inches. A full list of all the winners can be viewed at https://www.goldsgym.com/blog/2019-challenge-winners.

"Year after year, we are consistently in awe of the drive and devotion Gold's Gym members show during the Gold's Gym Challenge, and we congratulate the thousands of participants on their amazing achievements," said Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "We thank those who participated and know they will inspire others to become healthier and stronger versions of themselves."



National Male Overall Winner Kwabena Miller, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee, wasn't feeling satisfied with his health when he decided it was time to work toward total wellness. At the end of the 12 weeks, Miller had lost 52.2 pounds, 14% of his body fat and a total of 19.58 inches.

"Never have I ever accomplished so much in a short period of time to improve my health and quality of life," he said. "I was a nice-size man, but I was on blood pressure meds. Now I work out with a purpose. Twelve weeks later, I am 52 pounds lighter, no more blood pressure meds. I sincerely thank Gold's Gym for helping me to start living my best life in 12 weeks."



National Female Overall Winner Christine Breitenbach, 54, of Fishkill, New York, joined the Challenge to end a cycle of excuses and start a healthy lifestyle. Breitenbach lost 30 pounds, 2.3% of her body fat and a total of 16.5 inches.

"There was always an excuse as to why the day, the week or month isn't a good time to eat healthy or exercise," she said. "There will be no 'start' for me again. I am on the journey to better health and fitness, and there is no turning back now! I am so grateful to Gold's Gym for giving me the push I need to be on my way to a happier and healthier me!"



The Gold's Gym Challenge is a collaboration between Gold's Gym and the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association. 2019 Gold's Gym Challenge sponsors included C4, Dymatize, Muscle Milk and Matrix Fitness.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

