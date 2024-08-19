GOLD'S GYM OPENS NEWEST D.C.-AREA GYM IN GEORGETOWN

Shopping District location by Waterfront Park is inspired by 'The Mecca' in Venice Beach

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the growing iconic fitness brand, has opened its 18th Washington, D.C.-area gym in the heart of Georgetown, created in the image of its legendary original location, "The Mecca of Bodybuilding" in Venice Beach.

The 25,000-square-foot gym, located in Georgetown Park at 3270 M St. NW, is owned by Gold's Gym D.C. Metro, which owns 18 D.C.-area Gold's Gym locations and has plans to open six more locally. The group's next two locations are slated to open in early 2025 in the new NoMaCNTR development and at Vermeer in Buzzard Point.

A grand opening event at the Georgetown Park gym on Aug. 21 will feature group exercise classes, fitness competitions, free personal training sessions, over $10,000 in raffle prizes and more.

The new gym offers premium amenities that include exclusive gym80 equipment, six Olympic lifting platforms, a functional turf area with training rigs, and a recovery studio with percussion therapy, compression boots and zero-gravity lounge chairs.

The gym also has an expansive strength and free weight area, cardio training and stretch area, group exercise studio, pro shop and luxurious locker rooms, plus a Gold's legacy-inspired look and feel with brick walls and wooden accents and a reproduction of The Mecca's famous green wall. Images are available here.

"Our newest gym in Georgetown Park is a state-of-the-art facility with a unique Gold's Mecca vibe to motivate members to reach their fitness goals and fulfill their physical potential," said Gold's Gym D.C. Metro CEO Matt Clifford. "We are continuing to grow Gold's Gym as the premier workout brand in the D.C. area and plan to have 24 total gyms open by 2030."

The Georgetown Park Gold's Gym is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on membership, go to www.goldsgymdcmetro.com/georgetownpark. For information on franchise opportunities, go to www.goldsgym.com/franchise .

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become one of the most iconic fitness brands in the world — Gold's Gym. Over the last 59 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, go to goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or X.

