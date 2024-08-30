GOLD'S GYM PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS STAR QUARTERBACK QUINN EWERS

Longhorn standout to act as brand ambassador for 2024-25 academic year

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's most iconic fitness brand, has entered a new partnership with University of Texas starting QB Quinn Ewers for his junior year as he and the Longhorns begin their first season in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.

Ewers, who is considered a top contender for the 2024 Heisman Trophy and a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft if he declares, will be featured as part of Gold's Gym's upcoming 60th-anniversary campaign and collaborate on social content and experiences that drive home the brand's key themes of strength and performance.

"I have always admired Gold's as a brand that stands for physical and mental strength with the legendary history to prove it," said Ewers. "With this partnership, I am humbled to become part of the Gold's legacy, and I hope to inspire others on their path to becoming stronger."

The partnership with Ewers will continue through the academic year. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

"Quinn is gearing up for the most important year of his life on the gridiron with all eyes on him, and he is the epitome of the kind of strength that is at the heart of Gold's mission," said Gold's Gym co-CEO Danny Waggoner. "Through our partnership with Quinn, we want to show that Gold's is here for those who want to become stronger, no matter where they are in their fitness journey."

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become one of the most iconic fitness brands in the world — Gold's Gym. Over the last 59 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, go to goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok or X.

About Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is a third-year quarterback who has played in and started 22 games for the University of Texas Longhorns. Ewers was the consensus No. 1 high school football recruit in 2022. He was the Big 12 Championship MVP in 2023 and led University of Texas to the College Football Championship in January 2024. Born in Texas, Ewers attended and played for the nationally recognized Southlake Carroll Dragons. Ewers' management team is comprised of Rubicon Talent (marketing, media) and Sportstars (on-field, football).

