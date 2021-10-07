Gold's Gym SoCal Plans to Substantially Grow and Elevate its Network by 2025, Beginning with Upcoming New Openings and Upgrades for Existing Facilities

"Despite the challenges brought on by 2020 due to the pandemic, Gold's Gym SoCal persevered in order to keep fulfilling the needs of the fitness communities we've helped build and foster for over three decades," said Angel Banos, CEO of Gold's Gym SoCal who, along with his brother Willy (Gold's Gym SoCal COO), have been Gold's Gym franchisees for nearly 35 years to-date. "Now we're making up for time lost because of the pandemic by accelerating our expansion and introducing new, top-tier fitness experiences for our members across Southern California. We are thrilled about this new chapter of growth."

Kicking off the brand's pursuit of opening more new locations than ever before in under five years is a 38,000-square-foot facility in the Northridge Fashion Center, where the gym is already growing its membership base through its preview center and online pre-sale ahead of its opening slated for this winter.

Soon after Northridge opens, residents of Cerritos and Rancho Cucamonga can also look forward to dynamic new Gold's Gym facilities opening in their communities as soon as early 2022.

Gold's Gym SoCal is also committed to elevating its current footprint, making significant updates in the coming months to gyms in Uptown Santa Barbara, Goleta, Downtown Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Fullerton, Arcadia, Long Beach and Culver City. Upgrades will vary by location, with major projects including add-on expansions to both indoor and outdoor exercise spaces, installations of high-tech new equipment, the addition of indoor functional turf training areas, full interior remodels and more.

"The fitness industry has evolved significantly since we opened our first Gold's Gym in North Hollywood back in 1991," said Angel Banos. "Our growth since then has been driven by our willingness to embrace our members' wants and needs as they have changed over time. We're heading into a new era that promises to exceed our members' already-high expectations of us in terms of the quality of our facilities and the overall experience we deliver. The best is yet to come."

In celebration of the network's latest accomplishments while also seeking inspiration for achieving their biggest expansion goals yet, the Banos brothers and numerous Gold's Gym SoCal team members are headed to Dallas, Texas, next week for the 40th anniversary and post-pandemic return of the IHRSA International Convention and Trade Show .

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold's Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning 6 continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal with 96% aided brand awareness. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector.

