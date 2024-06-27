GOLD'S GYM, "THE MECCA OF BODYBUILDING," LAUNCHES ITS FIRST PREMIUM PRE-WORKOUT

Clinically tested sports nutrition, created for serious and recreational athletes alike

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the iconic fitness brand known for its legacy in strength and performance, introduces its new Premium Pre-Workout, a sports nutrition product designed for athletes looking for serious results, now available exclusively on Amazon and eligible for Prime shipping.

Inspired by "The Mecca of Bodybuilding," the world-famous original Gold's Gym in Venice, California, the Premium Pre-Workout is rigorously tested and validated by the best athletes who train there. It's also third-party tested and Informed Sport certified to ensure that the product does not contain banned substances.

"Our Premium Pre-Workout was formulated to deliver 'The Mecca' experience to all athletes who want to maximize their training efforts and see real results, no matter if you train at home, a local fitness studio or a Gold's Gym location," said Kenny Carter, Gold's Gym director of product strategy and innovation. "Getting development feedback over the past two years from the best athletes who train at Gold's uniquely positions us to launch products that bring the legacy of this iconic fitness brand into each scoop."

Each container of Premium Pre-Workout embodies the strength and conditioning DNA of the globally recognized fitness brand that's contributed to so many life-changing transformations since 1965. Available in three delicious flavors — Lemonade, Blue Raspberry and Venice Punch, a tropical pineapple-guava blend — this full-spectrum supplement addresses four key performance categories with fully dosed, high-quality ingredients, including:

Energy Natural caffeine sourced from coffee beans ALPHASIZE ® ALPHA-GPC Improves focus and concentration with no "crash"

Pump CITRULLINE Produces nitric oxide to support "the pump" S7 ® ANTIOXIDANTS: a combo of tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli, kale and turmeric Prolongs nitric oxide release by 230%, supporting longer pumps Enhances immunity, promoting faster recovery

Endurance ASTRAGIN ™ Enhances pre-workout absorption Beta-Alanine Delays the onset of fatigue Increases training volume, crucial for muscle growth and output B Vitamins Help unlock the body's stored energy

Muscle endurance Betaine Enhances cellular hydration and muscle volume Taurine Supports electrolyte balance



Premium Pre-Workout is vegetarian-friendly and does not contain dairy, soy, gluten or tree nuts. It is now available on Amazon starting at $47.99, with Subscribe & Save options offering 5% to 15% off.

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become one of the most iconic fitness brands in the world — Gold's Gym. Over the last 59 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, go to goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or X.

