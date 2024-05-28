Goldsainte Unveils Plans to Expand Ride Share Presence in 38 States

Goldsainte's expansion strategy is heavily focused on franchising, offering numerous benefits to owner operator groups. These include an innovative business model, low upfront capital requirements, minimal staffing needs, no ongoing inventory purchases or expensive build-out expenses, and a semi-absentee model.

The company's Founder and CEO, Andre Powell, has previous experience with franchising as a former multi-unit franchisee for an international restaurant brand. Building on this knowledge, Goldsainte has already begun its expansion to the 38 states listed on their website, with plans to establish a minimum of twenty franchises this year and an additional 50-75 franchises in the following year.

Along with this exciting expansion announcement, Goldsainte has also appointed veteran CFO, Steve Wolff, to help oversee the company's growth. Renowned as a strategic thinker and financial expert, Steve brings a wealth of experience from his work with leaders on multiple continents. He has led over 20 transformation, turnaround, and M&A initiatives, consistently adding shareholder value. Steve's expertise includes global business expansion, strategic business development, financial planning and analysis, fundraising, restructuring and finance organization development. Additionally, he is fluent in Russian and Spanish.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join our team at Goldsainte," says Andre Powell. "His extensive experience and strategic thinking will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the ride share industry."

About Goldsainte

Revolutionizing the market, Goldsainte offers franchisees a unique opportunity to own and operate their own business within the thriving $70B+ a year ride share industry. As the world's first franchised ride share, it is redefining the industry and paving the way for success. Through a combination of advanced proprietary technology and a fleet of branded Infiniti QX80 vehicles provided by franchisees, the company offers an unrivaled ride share alternative.

Prospective franchisees or individuals looking to stay updated can visit goldsainte.com or connect with the company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

