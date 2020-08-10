Goldshield Technologies' Groundbreaking Antimicrobial Technology Proven to Eliminate COVID-19 on Personal Protective Equipment

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative patented antimicrobial product, Goldshield 5, has been found to create a bio barrier successful in eliminating the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus on treated medical masks and rubber medical gloves for up to 72 hours. This finding is a huge step in a positive direction for the international healthcare industry in the fight against COVID-19.

Originally introduced in 2009 by Long Island-based Goldshield Technologies, Goldshield 5 was developed to help reduce hospital-acquired-infections (HAI's) which kill over 200 people daily in the United States. Given the rapid spread of COVID-19, Goldshield Technologies moved quickly to understand how their patented Goldshield 5 product could be adapted to combat this particular virus.

Working closely with healthcare experts, Goldshield 5 underwent independent testing in a study sponsored by Guilin HBM Health Protections Inc., China's leading medical mask and glove manufacturer. The results of this study found that when applied to medical masks and gloves, Goldshield 5 created a residual protective bio barrier against the pathogenic COVID-19, killing it on treated medical masks and rubber medical gloves for up to 72 hours.

"We're incredibly encouraged to learn that Goldshield 5 is effective in killing the COVID-19 virus on essential PPE products like masks and gloves which we know our healthcare workers need more than ever right now," said Thomas Higgins, CEO of Goldshield Technologies. "This will be an international game-changer to aid against the spread of COVID-19 and we plan to move as swiftly as possible to make them available worldwide."

On the surgical masks treated with Goldshield 5, the COVID-19 inactivation rate was 99.88% kill rate compared to the control group, with a residual kill rate observed by the researchers for a period of three days. The Goldshield 5 treatment on the medical gloves resulted in the inactivation of the COVID-19 virus at a kill rate of 94.87% compared to the control group.

The science has shown that COVID-19 can survive on surgical masks for seven days, so the residual impact of Goldshield 5 to mitigate this risk is a major development within the healthcare and first responder sectors. Additionally, more than 50 independent studies were conducted to ensure the efficacy of Goldshield 5 which included three, peer-reviewed, published studies featured in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Goldshield 5, the core technology, is currently available for purchase on the Goldshield Technologies website (www.goldshieldtech.com) and the company plans to seek approvals from respective nations' regulatory agencies before releasing Goldshield-treated PPE products for purchase in the coming months.

For additional information on this study and the other independent science behind the Goldshield products and technologies, please contact Thomas Higgins, CEO.

About Goldshield Technologies

Founded in 2008, Goldshield Technologies is a Long Island-based company known for developing the Goldshield Formula, an innovative antimicrobial technology. All products are manufactured in the United States and exported across the globe. To learn more, visit http://www.goldshieldtech.com/.

