Goldslate Launches AI-Native Platform to Transform Private Markets Decision Intelligence

New technology addresses data bottleneck as private markets accelerate toward $25 trillion by 2030

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldslate today announced the commercial launch of its AI-native decision intelligence platform, built to solve one of private markets' most persistent challenges: transforming unstructured deal information into reliable data. The platform reads and interprets complex deal documents with human-like comprehension at machine speed, converting text-heavy files into a structured, auditable database that fuels faster and more informed investment decisions.

Charles Chien, Goldslate Founder and CEO

Goldslate's platform addresses a foundational data infrastructure gap across the private markets ecosystem. By transforming document chaos into institutional-grade decision intelligence, Goldslate positions itself as critical infrastructure for the industry's next phase of growth.

The launch of its AI-native platform represents a new category of investment technology designed for the front office in private markets. Its specialized AI agents understand investment context to extract and calculate more than 100 critical metrics, from loan-to-cost ratios and cap rates to property attributes and rent roll details, directly from offering memorandums and other deal documents.

Operating autonomously, Goldslate eliminates the need for manual tagging or offshore data teams while maintaining more than 97 percent accuracy through a multi-agent verification system. This enables immediate scalability, consistency, and data security, giving investment teams a durable competitive advantage through superior market intelligence.

"What makes Goldslate unique is that we do not just run AI on top of messy inputs. Our platform first creates a structured, auditable foundation, then generates insights from it, so deal teams can actually trust what they are seeing," said Charles Chien, CEO and founder of Goldslate. "Our front office focus means we are expanding the capacity of deal teams rather than just enhancing post-execution functions. As private markets accelerate toward $25 trillion, investment managers need AI-native solutions like Goldslate to keep pace."

Private markets managers using Goldslate to optimize their market intelligence are reporting significant gains in increasing deal review capacity while freeing investment teams to focus on deeper, more strategic evaluations of high-potential opportunities. Canyon Partners Real Estate, the real estate arm of $29 billion global alternative asset manager Canyon Partners, has leveraged Goldslate's capabilities to increase efficiency across its deal analysis process, leveraging the power of AI to drive faster, deeper insights.

About Goldslate

Goldslate is the decision-intelligence platform for private markets, unifying data, models, and workflows so investment teams can evaluate deals, document decisions, and monitor portfolios across private credit, real estate, and other alternative assets. Goldslate creates a firmwide, auditable data foundation that powers reliable AI-driven insights, enabling teams to process more deals, capture richer information, and deliver greater transparency without reliance on manual tagging or offshore analyst teams.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Sales Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Goldslate