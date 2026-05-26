Goldstein & McClintock LLLP Expansion

National Boutique Restructuring, Finance & Corporate Law Firm Adds Attorneys and Office

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstein & McClintock LLLP, a boutique restructuring, finance & corporate law firm comprised of top professionals with decades of experience at some of the nation's most prestigious law firms, announced:

Gerardo Mijares-Shafai, Esq. Tyrone Adras, Esq.

G&M welcomes Gerardo Mijares-Shafai as a partner in its Business & Corporate and Restructuring practice groups, based in Washington, DC and Chicago. Mr. Mijares-Shafai built his career at the law firms of Kirkland & Ellis and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and then as in-house counsel at Amazon.com, and provides outside counsel to startup though mature companies, as well as in out-of-court, chapter 11, and international restructurings.





G&M welcomes Tyrone Adras as a partner in its litigation practice group, based in Miami and West Palm Beach. Mr. Adras built his career at the law firm of Greenberg Traurig, and has first-chaired over 40 bench and jury trials.





G&M welcomes Aaron Harburg as an associate, based in Wilmington, DE. In addition to the State of Delaware, Mr. Harburg is admitted to practice in the State of California, and his admission to practice in the State of New York is pending.





G&M welcomes Ryan Mahabir as an associate, based in Charlotte. In addition to servicing the firm's other practice groups, Mr. Mahabir is a Registered Patent Attorney licensed to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.





G&M opened an office in West Palm Beach, FL, increasing its footprint to 11 offices across the country.

Regarding its expansion, G&M Chairman Harley J. Goldstein said, "We are excited to continue the firm's growth with our recent top-tier additions of talent and expansion of our geographic footprint, buttressing our firm's ability to focus on our clients, unencumbered by the conflicts and bureaucracy endemic to large law firms."

About Goldstein & McClintock LLLP: G&M is a restructuring, finance & corporate law firm with 11 offices across the country, comprised of top professionals with decades of experience at some of the nation's most prestigious law firms. G&M attorneys represent a broad array of sophisticated clients in a wide variety of matters, and are unique in their ability to offer clients top-tier counsel combined with the affordability, accessibility, and individual attention of a boutique law practice. G&M prides itself in its ability to: ■ Offer Wall Street credentials at boutique prices ■ Provide the expertise and sophistication to handle multi–billion dollar matters, but a level of service and price-point to efficiently manage middle-market engagements ■ Operate without the burden of the numerous conflicts that plague larger law firms ■ Embrace non–traditional fee arrangements, allowing the firm to align its interests with those of its clients. For more information, please visit www.goldmclaw.com

Contact: Harley Goldstein

Phone:312-337-7700

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Goldstein & McClintock LLLP