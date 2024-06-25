Goldstein & McClintock LLLP Expansion and Appointments

National Boutique Restructuring, Finance & Corporate Law Firm Adds Offices, Litigation Partner, and Management Committee Members

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstein & McClintock LLLP, a boutique restructuring, finance & corporate law firm comprised of top professionals with decades of experience at some of the nation's most prestigious law firms, announced:

Neha Khandhadia Ainsley G. Moloney

G&M welcomes Neha Khandhadia as a partner in its litigation group. Ms. Khandhadia built her career at the law firms of McDermott Will & Emery and Proskauer Rose, where she represented clients in complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and government and internal investigations.

as a partner in its litigation group. Ms. Khandhadia built her career at the law firms of & Emery and Proskauer Rose, where she represented clients in complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and government and internal investigations. G&M opened offices in Boston, MA and Charlotte, NC , increasing its footprint to 10 offices across the country.

and , increasing its footprint to 10 offices across the country. G&M appointed Ainsley G. Moloney and Christopher S. Mehring to the firm's Management Committee. Ms. Moloney is a partner in G&M's restructuring group and a professor at Albany Law School , and previously practiced at the law firms of Kirkland & Ellis and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Mr. Mehring is a partner in G&M's corporate and finance group, and previously practiced at the law firms of Katten Muchin Rosenman and Goldberg Kohn.

Regarding its expansion and promotions, G&M Chairman Harley J. Goldstein said, "We are excited to continue the firm's growth with the hiring of Neha from Proskauer, Chris and Ainsley's promotion, and our expansion into the Boston and Charlotte markets. Our continued growth buttresses our top-tier attorneys' ability to focus their attention on our clients, unencumbered by the conflicts and bureaucracy endemic to large law firms."

About Goldstein & McClintock LLLP: G&M is a boutique restructuring, finance & corporate law firm with 10 offices across the country, comprised of top professionals with decades of experience at some of the nation's most prestigious law firms. G&M attorneys represent a broad array of sophisticated clients in a wide variety of matters, and are unique in their ability to offer clients top-tier counsel combined with the affordability, accessibility, and individual attention of a boutique law practice. G&M prides itself on its ability to: • Offer Wall Street credentials at boutique prices • Provide the expertise and sophistication to handle multi‐billion dollar matters, but a level of service and price-point to efficiently manage middle-market engagements • Operate without the burden of the numerous conflicts that plague larger law firms • Embrace non‐traditional fee arrangements, allowing the firm to align its interests with those of its clients. For more information, please visit www.goldmclaw.com.

Contact: Harley Goldstein

Phone:312-337-7700

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Goldstein & McClintock LLLP