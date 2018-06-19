Goldthread Launches to Explore Food, Travel and Culture of China via Social Media

To heat things up, the first month's theme will focus on spicy food in China. From exploring types of hot pot to the most popular chili plant in Sichuan, Goldthread will examine how spicy flavors have made a lasting impact on China's culture and cuisine.

"Together with our audience, Goldthread will explore China through nuanced and thoughtful stories on food, travel and culture," said Victoria Ho, Executive Producer at Goldthread. "Goldthread is for young, globally-curious people who want to discover China's untold cultural stories.

Ho, who launched Mashable Asia in 2015, is leading the Goldthread team. Dolly Li, leading content direction, is a former producer at AJ+ who recently won a regional Emmy for a docu-series on Chinese food in America.

"This is such a fascinating time to be covering Chinese culture and identity as a video journalist. We have assembled a team of international reporters and artists at Goldthread who grew up speaking many dialects of Chinese, which gives us access to previously unheard stories," said Dolly Li. "Many of us moved to Hong Kong from other parts of the globe for this chance to tell these stories from the places that have shaped our lives, our families, and our heritage."

The Goldthread team is a group of experienced creatives who are curious about China and are inviting their audience along for the journey. Goldthread is incubated in Hong Kong by the South China Morning Post, a leading global news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century.

