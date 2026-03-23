Goldtouch Introduces 2026 Office Keyboard and Mouse Collection

Something New From Goldtouch (It's a First for Us Too)

CEDAR PARK, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You've known us for decades for ergonomic keyboards. The ones that are built around the idea that your keyboard should fit you and not the other way around. That's still true, and we're still very much that company.

Introducing the new Office Keyboard + Mouse Collection from Goldtouch

After many years of conversations (with IT managers trying to standardize gear across hundreds or thousands of desktops, with companies that need to onboard new employees fast without a tutorial on how to use a keyboard, and for individuals who are just not there yet when it comes to making the ergonomic jump), we started hearing the same thing in different ways:

We love what you do, but we also need something more traditional.

So we made it.

The Goldtouch 2026 Office Keyboard and Mouse Collection is our first-ever line of non-ergonomic peripherals, and we didn't go halfway.

These are full-featured and dependable keyboards and mice that are built for the person who wants a familiar layout that just works, and for the organization that needs quality gear at scale pricing, with additional options for premium split adjustable keyboards and other ergonomic gear.

At this price point, we are providing premium features that exceed other offerings. We made sure of that.

Here's what's in the collection:

Goldtouch Trident Standard Keyboard | Part # KB-X231-TM

Full-size, low profile, and it connects three different ways: 2.4G wireless, two Bluetooth channels, or USB wired. It's also rechargeable with intuitive status lights and 109 keys. Switching between devices without swapping keyboards is one of the selling points here, and it delivers.

Goldtouch Trident Mini Keyboard | Part # KB-X211-TM

A compact 78-key version of the same triple-mode idea: two Bluetooth channels, 2.4G wireless, and USB. The rechargeable battery runs up to six months on a charge, which is frankly a lot for something of this size. It's designed for people who work from more than one place.

Goldtouch Wireless Keyboard + Mouse Combo | Part # KM-4660-DM

Keyboard and mouse, one 2.4G receiver connecting both. The keyboard handles 2.4G and Bluetooth, and the mouse adds a dedicated DPI button for switching cursor speeds between screens without skipping a beat. That equals fewer USB ports sacrificed and a cleaner desk.

Goldtouch USB Keyboard + Mouse Combo | Part # KM-4660

A wired keyboard and mouse combo. You get 104 keys, 1.5m cable, indicator lights, and a 3-button mouse. Nothing fancy. Nothing complicated. You just plug it in and it works today, tomorrow, and the day after that. Sometimes that's genuinely all anyone needs.

Goldtouch Wireless Office Mouse (Bluetooth + 2.4 GHz) | Part # KOV-M720-DM

Wireless with a dedicated DPI button so that users can adjust cursor speed on the fly between displays. If your team is jumping between large monitors and laptops regularly, this one earns its keep quickly.

Goldtouch USB Wired Office Mouse | Part # KOV-M720

Traditional layout, three buttons, scroll wheel, plug-and-play USB. No driver installation, no pairing process, no complicated functions. It just goes!

Goldtouch Peapod Mini Keyboard | Part # KB-FLD23-BT

A Bluetooth 5.1 keyboard that folds up small enough to drop in a bag and opens into a comfortable split-style layout when it's time to work. It's fully compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows. Think of it as being built for the person whose office changes depending on the day.

If you're outfitting one desk or three hundred, or if you're a reseller looking to add something strong to your catalog, we'd love to talk through exactly what fits your situation!

Contact: Miranda McCarthy, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldtouch