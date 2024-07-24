Goldtouch Launches Newest, Elite Adjustable Ergonomic Keyboard

With an improved handle design and thinner profile, the Elite Keyboard offers a slimline aesthetic that users can adjust to fit their typing preferences for even better comfort and true individualized ergonomics. The handle unlocks the locking ball and joint system to adjust the keyboard angle from 0 to 30 degrees horizontally and 0 to 60 degrees vertically, supporting the natural position of the user's hands, wrists, and forearms.

Goldtouch is the industry leader in ergonomic desktop technology with a mission to encourage workplace productivity and creativity through comfortable working. This includes introducing cutting-edge ergonomic products such as the new Elite keyboard into users' workspaces whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Features of the Goldtouch Elite Keyboard

Adjustable: Tent and splay the keyboard 0 to 30 degrees horizontally and 0 to 60 degrees vertically to mimic the hand's natural angle

Updated handle: Refreshed handle design enables easier tenting and splaying for your comfort level

Compatibility: Toggle rear switch to use with both PC and Mac devices

Flexible layouts: Toggle the rear switch to enable default or alternate keyboard layouts

Long-lasting keys: Silicon domed keys are laser-printed so text will last through repeated use and won't wear away

Connectivity: Available as wired. Wireless coming soon!

About Goldtouch

Goldtouch doesn't believe in one-size-fits-all peripherals. For better productivity and creativity, they manufacture fully adjustable ergonomic desktop products to support individual and business needs. Every user can optimize their workspace for ultimate comfort while reducing the pain and discomfort associated with standard, off-the-shelf solutions.

Goldtouch is based in Cedar Park, Texas and supports many Fortune 1000 companies such as: Chevron, Google, Apple, Yahoo, Intel, and many others with fully adjustable ergonomics. To find out more, contact Goldtouch at (512) 259-5688, [email protected] or visit https://www.goldtouch.com/ .

For more information, please contact:

Goldtouch Marketing

Tel: 512.259.5688 | Fax: 512.259.6599

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Goldtouch