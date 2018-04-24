Golf Advisor Expands Travel Content To Better Serve The Avid Traveling Golfer

"Since founding Golf Advisor in 2014, the site has grown dramatically to become the number-one course rating and review platform in the game. Golfer's opinions are complemented with a veteran staff of writers, including Matt Ginella, Bradley Klein and Brandon Tucker, that provide expert travel advice on how to maximize your experience," said Mike Lowe, vice president and general manager, Golf Advisor. "Now, we are excited to be elevating the brand and its offerings to not only showcase some of the most exciting golf destinations in the world on Golf Channel, but also to allow the traveling golfer to come along with us."

Premiering May 2 at 8 p.m. ET, Golf Advisor Round Trip, will be a 30-minute series taking viewers around the world to showcase amazing golfing destinations. Matt Ginella, who has traveled more than a million miles since he began reporting for Golf Channel in 2013, will serve as series host and become Golf Advisor's Editor-at-Large.

"There is no better education than travel, and it's a buyer's market in the world of destination golf," Ginella said. "It's a dream come true for me, my crew and the entire Golf Advisor team to be given the chance to inform, inspire and entertain our viewers and followers, alike, and to tell the stories about the places they may venture to next."

In addition to his role as television host, Ginella also joins an expert Golf Advisor editorial team, including award-winning golf travel, history and architecture journalist Bradley S. Klein, Senior Managing Editor Brandon Tucker and other leading voices in golf travel.

The Golf Advisor Round Trip premiere episode will visit the stunningly beautiful Danzante Bay on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, and will feature its dramatically picturesque golf course that runs through beaches, cliffs and canyons, and was designed by famed architect Rees Jones. Watch a clip from the show Here.

Other destinations scheduled to be featured on Golf Advisor Round Trip in 2018 include:

Big Cedar Lodge, a wilderness resort experience in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri .

. Reynolds Lake Oconee, golf in the rolling lake country of northern Georgia .

. Myrtle Beach, S.C. , one of the world's most popular golfing destinations offering more than 90 courses.

, one of the world's most popular golfing destinations offering more than 90 courses. Ireland , one of the world's most popular international golfing destinations and home to some of the most iconic golf courses.

Golf Advisor Getaways will provide opportunities for individuals and groups to travel with Ginella and other Golf Advisor personalities to the destinations featured on the Golf Channel series. They will serve as host and trip "captain," responsible for organizing itineraries that not only include great golf, but also destination side-trips, entertainment and varied dining experiences. More information can be found on how to join these trips at www.GolfAdvisor.com/getaways.

Scheduled Golf Advisor Getaways in 2018 include:

Sept. 9-12 : Big Cedar Lodge

: Big Cedar Lodge Oct. 14-17 : Reynolds Lake Oconee

: Reynolds Lake Oconee Dec. 6-9 : Danzante Bay

As a rapidly growing digital destination for the avid golfer, Golf Advisor has achieved record growth in the last year, highlighted by all-time records across various key metrics (pages views +16%; unique visitors +32%). The site features more than 700,000 user-generated golf course reviews of more than 15,000 golf courses around the world from its active community of golfers, as well as its popular Best of Lists.

-NBC Sports Group-

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golf-advisor-expands-travel-content-to-better-serve-the-avid-traveling-golfer-300635602.html

SOURCE Golf Channel

Related Links

http://www.thegolfchannel.com

