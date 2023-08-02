Golf Ahoy Hawaii Islands Golf Cruises Tee Off

HONOLULU, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers going to the Hawaiian Islands for the first time are rewarded with winning views of different islands and get to play five of Hawaii's top Championship golf courses during a GolfAhoy Hawaii Islands Golf Cruise.

Taking a 'golf cruise' to the Hawaiian Islands is the most cost-efficient way to play on multiple Hawaii bucket list golf courses like the Plantation Course located on the island of Maui consistently ranked as the #1 golf course in Hawaii, home to the PGA TOUR Sentry Tournament of Champions each January.

Photo courtesy Golf Ahoy Golf Cruises Photo courtesy Celebrity Cruises

If it is a special occasion, birthday, or wedding anniversary celebration, this is the Hawaii golf cruise for you.

GolfAhoy 'golf cruises' are designed for discerning golf travelers accustomed to luxury and superlative service.

Experience five-star luxury in The Retreat Suites on a 13 Day Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise to Hawaii. Being a part of The Retreat on Celebrity Cruises EDGE certainly has its perks. Amongst them is one major dining perk, access to LUMINAE, a restaurant exclusively for Retreat Suite guests. Another Retreat guest exclusive treat is MICHAEL'S CLUB, a private lounge just for guests of The Retreat.

The minimum Suite category required for entry into LUMINAE and MICHAEL'S CLUB is a Sky Suite, 50% more space than the ship's standard staterooms with a large veranda on a high deck. A premium drinks package and onboard tips are included for Retreat guests. Prevailing bonus booking benefits and cabin discounts are subject to availability on the date of a deposited booking. GolfAhoy Reservation Quote Request Form https://golfahoy.com/reservation-request/

On the EDGE savor the best dining experiences at sea - period. Michelin starred chefs from world-class restaurants, 29 unique food and beverage venues, 10 bars and lounges.

On a 'golf cruise' you only unpack once. The cruise ship transports you to a different Hawaii island port overnight. Dining and nightly entertainment are included in the cruise fare.

Expect to pay $2,250 per golfer for five rounds of VIP Hawaii golf shore excursions. Ship to golf course private chauffeured transfers, pre-reserved tee times, pre-paid green fees, cart rental, and pre-game warm up balls on the driving range are included along with Hawaii taxes and chauffer gratuity in the GolfAhoy Hawaii Golf Shore Excursion package.

Top golf courses routinely picked by knowledgeable Hawaii golf cruisers include Mauna Lani GC or Mauna Kea GC, Kona. Plantation Course or Kapalua Bay Course, Maui. Ko Olina GC, Oahu. Arnold Palmer Course, Oahu. Wailea Emerald GC, Maui. Poipu Bay GC or Ocean Course at Hōkūala, Kauai.

GolfAhoy Golf Cruises is offering a top-notch Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise to Hawaii sailing from Vancouver on September 20 to October 03, 2024 on the world's most talked about 'new cruise ship design' liner, the Celebrity EDGE.

This 13-day Celebrity EDGE GolfAhoy Hawaii Golf Cruise sets sail across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

See the Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise Hawaii September 2024 digital brochure for a full itinerary, golf course selections, course score cards, videos, and more. https://golfahoy.com/golf-cruise/celebrity-edge-golf-cruise-hawaii-sept-2024/

If you can't, make the Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise to Hawaii in September 2024 GolfAhoy has a Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise from Hawaii in May 2025. See the Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruise Hawaii May 2025 digital brochure. https://golfahoy.com/golf-cruise/celebrity-edge-golf-cruise-from-hawaii-may-7-2025/

Per passenger Cruise fares for these GolfAhoy Hawaii Celebrity EDGE Golf Cruises approximate between $1,050 for an Interior cabin to $5,400 for a suite in The Retreat. Add an additional $2,250 per golfer for the five rounds of GolfAhoy VIP Hawaii Championship Golf Shore Excursions package.

GolfAhoy offers bespoke golf cruises aboard 193 different cruise liners, European riverboats, and luxury charter yachts with exciting golf itineraries spanning the globe.

CONTACT GolfAhoy Golf Cruises +1-239-344-9187 Email [email protected] www.GolfAhoy.com

SOURCE GolfAhoy Golf Cruises