Golf Apparel Market Growth Accelerates at 6.26% CAGR, Boosted by Social Media Promotions and Modern Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Golf Apparel Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global golf apparel market is on a growth trajectory, poised to increase by USD 1.61 billion during 2022-2027, with an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.26% during the forecast period.

This market expansion is fueled by improved promotional strategies, a strong social media presence, recent innovations in golf apparel, and the growing adoption of golf apparel and equipment, driven by their associated health benefits.

Key Market Insights

Key insights from the report include:

The global golf apparel market is set to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period.

during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Better promotional strategies and a robust social media presence are driving market growth.

Recent developments in golf apparel are contributing to the expansion of the market.

The adoption of golf apparel and equipment is increasing due to the health benefits they offer.

The market is segmented by end-users (Men, Women, Children) and distribution channels (Offline, Online).

Geographical regions covered include North America , Europe , APAC, South America , Middle East , and Africa .

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the golf apparel market, including:

Integrated Mobile Solutions:

The adoption of integrated mobile solutions is a significant factor driving market growth, enhancing the overall golfing experience.

Strategic Alliances and Partnerships:

Collaborations among golf apparel vendors and the growing participation of women in golf are expected to boost demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the golf apparel market, mentioned in the report, include:

18Greens LLC.

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Bermies Clothing Inc.

Bridgestone Golf Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Decathlon SA

Dunlop International Europe Ltd.

Etonic Golf

Mizuno Corp

Nike Inc.

Oakley Inc.

PGA TOUR Superstore

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Under Armour Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xppupz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets