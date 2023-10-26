Golf Apparel Market Growth Accelerates at 6.26% CAGR, Boosted by Social Media Promotions and Modern Innovations

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Oct, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Golf Apparel Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global golf apparel market is on a growth trajectory, poised to increase by USD 1.61 billion during 2022-2027, with an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.26% during the forecast period.

This market expansion is fueled by improved promotional strategies, a strong social media presence, recent innovations in golf apparel, and the growing adoption of golf apparel and equipment, driven by their associated health benefits.

Key Market Insights

Key insights from the report include:

  • The global golf apparel market is set to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period.
  • Better promotional strategies and a robust social media presence are driving market growth.
  • Recent developments in golf apparel are contributing to the expansion of the market.
  • The adoption of golf apparel and equipment is increasing due to the health benefits they offer.
  • The market is segmented by end-users (Men, Women, Children) and distribution channels (Offline, Online).
  • Geographical regions covered include North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the golf apparel market, including:

Integrated Mobile Solutions:

The adoption of integrated mobile solutions is a significant factor driving market growth, enhancing the overall golfing experience.

Strategic Alliances and Partnerships:

Collaborations among golf apparel vendors and the growing participation of women in golf are expected to boost demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the golf apparel market, mentioned in the report, include:

  • 18Greens LLC.
  • Acushnet Holdings Corp.
  • Adidas AG
  • Amer Sports Corp.
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Bermies Clothing Inc.
  • Bridgestone Golf Inc.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co.
  • Decathlon SA
  • Dunlop International Europe Ltd.
  • Etonic Golf
  • Mizuno Corp
  • Nike Inc.
  • Oakley Inc.
  • PGA TOUR Superstore
  • PUMA SE
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc.
  • Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.
  • Under Armour Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xppupz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Predictive Maintenance Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance, AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

Global Predictive Maintenance Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance, AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

The "Predictive Maintenance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Predictive...
Global $1.25+ Billion Specialty Breathable Membranes Markets, Competition and Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

Global $1.25+ Billion Specialty Breathable Membranes Markets, Competition and Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

The "Specialty Breathable Membranes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global specialty...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.