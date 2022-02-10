Golf Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 2.73 Billion| Market Research Insights Highlight Substantial Association Initiatives and Sponsorship Deals as Key Driver | Technavio

The golf apparel market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The golf apparel market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Callaway Golf Co.

Mizuno Corp.

Nike Inc.

PING Inc.

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Taylor Made Golf Company Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the golf apparel market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 45% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The presence of countries such as the US and Canada and the increase in the number of rounds played will drive the golf apparel market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a major market for golf apparel in North America.

Key Segment Analysis

By end-user, the golf apparel market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the high demand for men's golf apparel such as t-shirts, fleeces, pants, and sweaters owing to the rise in disposable income of end-users.

By distribution channel, the offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Golf apparel is largely sold through offline distribution channels, which include different retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The golf apparel market is primarily driven by the substantial association initiatives and sponsorship deals. The United States Golf Association (USGA) regularly invests in core programs that support the game. Golf is currently played by over 25 million Americans, who play approximately 450 million rounds of the game every year. Moreover, the introduction of integrated solutions by golf associations and marketing on social media platforms will further support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The elite nature of the game and expensive apparel pose a challenge to the growth of the global golf apparel market. This makes it difficult for key vendors to penetrate the price-sensitive consumer market. Golf is an expensive sport when compared with other sports such as football, cycling, and tennis.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist golf apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the golf apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the golf apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf apparel market vendors

Golf Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acushnet Holdings Corp., ASICS Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PING Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Taylor Made Golf Company Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

