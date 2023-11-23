Golf Apparel Market to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 18Greens LLC., Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Adidas AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.26%. The golf apparel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer golf apparel market are 18Greens LLC., Acushnet Holdings Corp., Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Bermies Clothing INC, Bridgestone Golf Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Etonic Golf, Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., Oakley Inc., PGA TOUR Superstore, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., and Under Armour Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Apparel Market 2023-2027
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Offering:

  • Acushnet Holdings Corp. - The company offers golf apparel such as hypr golf shirts, hypr 8 inseam golf shorts, hypr mid-layer, and hypr golf joggers under its subsidiary FootJoy.
  • Adidas AG - The company offers golf apparel such as performance prime green golf polo shirts, performance primegreen polo shirts, pull-on ankle pants, and frill dresses.
  • Amer Sports Corp. - The company offers golf apparel such as Gene knit polo, all seasons polo, midtown skirt, and ditto seamless Brami.
  For details on companies and their offerings

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. More than 50% of golf course operators worldwide have their headquarters in North America, most of which are US-based. The main players in the regional market were the US and Canada. In addition, consumers in the region were able to spend more money on leisure activities as a result of better employment and higher purchasing power.

More insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Better promotional strategies and social media presence
  • Key Trend - Integrated mobile solutions
  • Major Challenges - Low adoption of golf apparel 

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on End-user, the market is classified into men, women, and children. The men segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Golf is traditionally a male-dominated sport. So, there is more penetration of golf clothing for men compared to women's and children's clothes. The game of golf is known for its precision and relaxed nature, meaning it does not require much physical activity. This has led to the popularity of the sport among older people.

Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

The sports apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.6 billion

The diving suit market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 173.87 million.

Golf Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.76

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Australia, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

