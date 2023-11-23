Golf Apparel Market to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 18Greens LLC., Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Adidas AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.26%. The golf apparel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer golf apparel market are 18Greens LLC., Acushnet Holdings Corp., Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Bermies Clothing INC, Bridgestone Golf Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Etonic Golf, Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., Oakley Inc., PGA TOUR Superstore, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., and Under Armour Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Apparel Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. - The company offers golf apparel such as hypr golf shirts, hypr 8 inseam golf shorts, hypr mid-layer, and hypr golf joggers under its subsidiary FootJoy.

The company offers golf apparel such as performance prime green golf polo shirts, performance primegreen polo shirts, pull-on ankle pants, and frill dresses. Amer Sports Corp. - The company offers golf apparel such as Gene knit polo, all seasons polo, midtown skirt, and ditto seamless Brami.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. More than 50% of golf course operators worldwide have their headquarters in North America , most of which are US-based. The main players in the regional market were the US and Canada . In addition, consumers in the region were able to spend more money on leisure activities as a result of better employment and higher purchasing power.

Impactful driver- Better promotional strategies and social media presence

Better promotional strategies and social media presence Key Trend - Integrated mobile solutions

- Integrated mobile solutions Major Challenges - Low adoption of golf apparel

Market Segmentation

Based on End-user, the market is classified into men, women, and children. The men segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Golf is traditionally a male-dominated sport. So, there is more penetration of golf clothing for men compared to women's and children's clothes. The game of golf is known for its precision and relaxed nature, meaning it does not require much physical activity. This has led to the popularity of the sport among older people.

Golf Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Australia, Japan, Germany, and UK

