Golf Brand MANTRA Takes to Namibian Sand Dunes to Unveil Groundbreaking New Collection

"We wanted to create something that has never been seen before in the golf world." Post this

In a bold and unprecedented move, MANTRA took to the vast, rolling sand dunes of Namibia to create their most ambitious and visually striking content to date. This innovative shoot captures the essence of golf amidst the majestic Namib Desert, showcasing the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional golf imagery and apparel design.

"The Namibian sand dunes provided a surreal and inspiring backdrop for our latest collection," said Ashley Revay, Co-Founder and Creative Director at MANTRA. "We wanted to create something that has never been seen before in the golf world, and Namibia's unique landscape offered the perfect canvas to bring this vision to life. Our new collection not only celebrates the beauty of this incredible country but also introduces golfers to a unique and adventure-inspired perspective on the game. Practicing our bunker shots in the world's oldest dunes was pure magic."

"Since the beginning, MANTRA's purpose has been to use our apparel to connect people to nature", says Dominic Natalizio, Founder and CEO of MANTRA.

"This new collection takes that concept to the next level. By celebrating the stunning landscapes and resilient animals of Namibia, we hope to inspire a sense of adventure and remind people of the amazing nature out there to be protected."

In conjunction with the launch, MANTRA is proud to announce its partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), an organization dedicated to the preservation of cheetahs and their natural habitat. To support CCF's vital work, MANTRA is donating $10,000 to the Livestock Guard Dog Program in Namibia. This program plays a crucial role in protecting both cheetahs and livestock, promoting a harmonious coexistence between wildlife and local communities.

"We are thrilled to support CCF and their efforts to conserve the cheetah population in Namibia," Ashley Revay continued. "Our donation to the Livestock Guard Dog Program underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, aligning perfectly with the ethos of our brand."

The Namibia-inspired collection from MANTRA features:

Lightweight performance fabrics designed to keep golfers comfortable in any climate

Bold, earthy color palettes that reflect the stunning Namibian landscape

Innovative design elements that enhance performance and style on and off the course

Sustainable materials that echo MANTRA's dedication to protecting the environment

Golfers and fashion enthusiasts alike are invited to explore this exclusive collection and experience the spirit of Namibia through MANTRA's visionary approach to golf apparel.

The collection is now available online at madebymantra.co and in select retail stores nationwide.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a premier golf apparel brand on a mission to make Planet Positive Performance Apparel. Known for its cutting-edge designs and commitment to sustainability, MANTRA aims to inspire golfers around the world to elevate their game and embrace the spirit of adventure.

madebymantra.co

@madebymantra

SOURCE MANTRA