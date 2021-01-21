Golf Cart and Buggy Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global golf cart and buggy market report.

The golf cart and buggy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global golf cart and buggy market would realize an absolute growth of around 31% between 2020 to 2026 with incremental revenue growth of over USD 1 billion . Increasing demand for eco-friendly mode of mobility and technological development in electric utility vehicles is driving the market for electric golf cart and buggy which is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of revenue with incremental growth of over USD 663 million during forecast period. Registering a high growth CAGR of around 5% in terms of unit shipment, the global market for golf cart and buggy used in hospitality industry is expected to witness incremental growth of over 53 thousand units between 2020-2026. Rise in new construction of golf courses and resuming golf tournament across the world is driving the market for one-to-four-seater golf cart growing at a CAGR of around 4% and 5% for revenue and unit shipment respectively, during forecast period. Rising use of golf carts and buggy at public places and hospitality spaces is expected to increase the demand of transportation golf cart and buggy from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion in 2026. North America contributes majority share in global golf cart and buggy market with approximately 39% in 2020 and is likely to growth at a CAGR of over 4% during forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fuel, application, end-user, seating capacity, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/golf-cart-buggy-market-size-analysis

Golf Cart and Buggy Market – Segmentation

In terms of volume, electric golf carts are expected to observe the highest growth during the forecast period. Stringency in emission regulations and an increase in sustainability practices are expected to boost the growth of electric equipment. North America is projected to generate an incremental growth of over 41 thousand units during the forecast period.

is projected to generate an incremental growth of over 41 thousand units during the forecast period. One-seater segment is witnessing growth due to low maintenance cost and increasing awareness of eco-friendly vehicles. These carts are witnessing demand from ace golfers. With one-seater carts offering similar advantages as traditional buggies, they are expected to observe high application.

The increased user participation in golfing activities and the high government spending to promote sports at grassroots are leading to the rapid expansion of golf courses across the world, thereby increasing the adoption of carts and buggies. Moreover, the rise in investment, coupled with the shift in the participation trend among players plays a vital role in boosting the market for golf carts.

Golf Cart and Buggy Market by Fuel

Electric

Gasoline

Others

Golf Cart and Buggy Market by End-user

Golf Course

Hospitality & Travel

Public & Others

Industry & Warehouse

Golf Cart and Buggy Market by Application

Transport

Utility

Medical

Food Service

Safety & Security

Golf Cart and Buggy Market by Seating Capacity

1-4 Seater

Above 5 Seater

Golf Cart and Buggy Market – Dynamics

Sound reinforcement equipment, including microphones, along with associated pro AV systems and solutions are the heart and soul of the live music industry globally. The world has been witnessing a spurt in the growth of live music concerts and events. The major reason behind this growth is the revenue generation for artists that see live music concerts as a primary source of their income. An increasing corporate sponsorship for music tours, venues, and events is also contributing to the market growth. Events and concerts not only help to boost the market growth but also contribute significantly to the economy

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Convergence of Pro AV and IoT

Emergence of Networked Audio Technology

Increased Demand from Corporate, Government, and Educational Institutions

Increased Number of Sporting Events and Tournaments

Golf Cart and Buggy Market – Geography

Europe is the most lucrative region for golf cart with the largest number of golf courses and growing tourist destination across the region. The market in Europe is expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period. The recent trade tensions between the EU and the US, and the already existing fear of Brexit, certainly creates anticipations among vendors. However, signs of positivity are reflected across countries such as Sweden, France, and Germany, which is expected to draw the attention of several vendors. Sweden had more than 400 golf courses as of 2018 along with more than 470 facilities, thereby providing significant growth opportunities for the game to grow in the country. One of the key factors that have consistently driven golf in the country is growing in the number of golfers since 2014. It has been one of the leading countries in terms of growth in the number of registered golfers over the last five years.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/golf-cart-buggy-market-size-analysis

Golf Cart and Buggy Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Textron

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Club Car

Garia

Other Major Vendors

Autopower

Columbia Vehicle

JH Global Services

Hitachi

Evergreen Electric

Maini Group

Marshell Green Power

Speedways Electric

Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Eagle Electric

Hawk Carts

Central Missouri Golf Carts LLC

KC Golf Cart Company

Volmac Engg. Pvt. Ltd.

Prevalence

Tianjin Zhongyi Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence