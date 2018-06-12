Golf Cart and NEV Market is Expected to Observe Stable Development Throughout the Upcoming Period: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Electric vehicles function completely on electricity and do not need any additional form of fuel for operation. The rising acceptance of electronic vehicles by customers across the globe is, in turn, manipulating the cumulative request for electric-powered golf and locality electric vehicles all over the world. The electric vehicles are driven by numerous electric motors that are motorized by rechargeable batteries. The request for electric vehicles is increasing all over the world owing to their energy efficacy and environmentally friendly characteristics. The golf cart and NEV market is expected to observe stable development throughout the upcoming period.

Golf cart and NEV Market is segmented, By Types, into Golf Carts, Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV). Golf cart and NEV Market is segmented, By Engines, into Gas powered engines, Electric powered engines.

Golf cart and NEV Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Golf cart and NEV Market Key Players include Ingersoll Rand Corp., Dongyang Mechatronics Corp., Dongfeng Electric Vehicles Co., Ltd, Textron Inc., Yamaha Golf Car Company, and Bradshaw Electric Vehicles.

This report studies Golf Cart and NEV in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Yamaha Golf Cars

• Columbia CarPar

• Textron

• Volmac Engineering

• Melex Golf Cars

• Polaris Industries

• Ingersoll Rand

• Auto Power

• Shenzhen Marshell Green Power

• Speedways Electric

• Nanning South Machine Power

• CitEcar Electric Vehicles

• Garia

• Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car

• Zhuhai E-Way Electrical Industry

By Regions, this report covers

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

