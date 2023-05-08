Golf Clubs Market size to grow by USD 715.32 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf clubs market is estimated to grow by USD 715.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The demand in the region for golf clubs can be attributed to the growing interest in golf among millennials and an increase in the number of rounds played by baby boomers will have a positive impact on golf club sales in North America. More than 50% of golf courses are in North America. The United States and Canada are the major countries with the highest market share in North America. The steady increase in participation and golfer activity bodes well for the golf industry. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Clubs Market 2023-2027

Golf Clubs Market - Vendor Landscape

The golf clubs market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The golf clubs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Acushnet Holdings Corp., Amer Sports Corp., bob burns golf, Bridgestone Golf, Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Cobra Golf, Evergreen Golf, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Infiniti Golf Inc., Kasco Corp, Nike Inc., Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC, PING Inc., Power Bilt, Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Thomas Golf Inc., Yonex Co. Ltd., Hippo Golf, and Mizuno Corp.

Golf Clubs Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The advances in golf technology are one of the key factors driving the growth of the global golf clubs market. Vendors are constantly working to develop technologically advanced custom golf equipment to attract sports enthusiasts and motivate consumers to switch to upgraded versions. Additionally, players prefer to use devices with the latest technology to help them better understand the motion of hitting the ball and monitor the interaction between the golf club and the ball. Advanced monitoring mechanisms can be used to ensure high accuracy when hitting the ball. Many leading manufacturers use advanced technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) to develop and modify their product designs. These adjustments and technological advancements will attract sports enthusiasts and drive market growth during the forecast period.

The rise of alternative sports and leisure activities is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global golf clubs market. The growing need of the world's population to relax from their current fast-paced lifestyle contributes to the demand for leisure activities and outdoor sports. We look to nature-based outdoor adventures to escape our polluted environment. An expected increase in leisure spending during the forecast period will also contribute to the popularity of leisure activities and outdoor sports. Therefore, increasing adventurous activity among young people could pose a risk to the market. Young people are reluctant to play golf alone because golf is considered time-consuming and expensive. This has resulted in fewer golf trips and less spending on golf equipment.

Key Trends-

The growth of golf tourism is an emerging trend in the global golf clubs market growth. Golf tourism is on its way to becoming a billion-dollar industry. Many experienced amateur golfers travel to popular golfing tourism destinations. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have become popular in the golf tourism and entertainment market due to the availability of state-of-the-art facilities. The GCC countries have invested heavily in the promotion of golf to attract international golfers. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates are among the top ten destinations for golf tourism. These cities host many international golf events and competitions, including the Dubai Desert Classic, Abu Dhabi Golf Championships, and Qatar Masters. Central and Eastern Europe are also working hard to promote their golf tourism market. Promotions and initiatives help develop regional golf facilities and increase the popularity of the sport.

Technavio has identified key market trends, drivers, and challenges to help clients stay

ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Golf Clubs Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (leisure and professional), product (woods, irons, putters, and wedges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the leisure segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, leisure golf clubs dominate the market capturing the highest share. The growing popularity of golf has contributed to the availability of golf courses in most cities and towns around the world. Golf tourism is becoming more and more popular among fans, with many visiting places just to play golf. The growth and expansion of golf courses and increased government efforts to promote golf tourism have increased the popularity of the sport and increased demand for golf equipment. Based on insights from the golf industry, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of golf.

To know more about the crucial impact of segments on market growth, download a

sample report!

Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The golf equipment market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,418.41 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, and golf bags), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The escalating emphasis on healthy lifestyles is notably driving the current transformer market growth.

The golf tourism market share is expected to increase by USD 41.04 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers golf tourism market segmentation by type (domestic and international) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving the golf tourism market is the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide.

Golf Clubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 715.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acushnet Holdings Corp., Amer Sports Corp., bob burns golf, Bridgestone Golf, Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Cobra Golf, Evergreen Golf, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Infiniti Golf Inc., Kasco Corp, Nike Inc., Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC, PING Inc., Power Bilt, Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Thomas Golf Inc., Yonex Co. Ltd., Hippo Golf, and Mizuno Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global golf clubs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global golf clubs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Leisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Leisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Woods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Woods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Woods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Woods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Woods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Irons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Irons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Irons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Irons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Irons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Putters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Putters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Putters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Putters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Putters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Wedges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wedges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wedges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wedges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wedges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 116: Acushnet Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Acushnet Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Acushnet Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Acushnet Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Bridgestone Golf, Inc.

Exhibit 120: Bridgestone Golf, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bridgestone Golf, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bridgestone Golf, Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Callaway Golf Co.

Exhibit 123: Callaway Golf Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Callaway Golf Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Callaway Golf Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Callaway Golf Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Cobra Golf

Exhibit 127: Cobra Golf - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cobra Golf - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cobra Golf - Key offerings

12.7 Evergreen Golf

Exhibit 130: Evergreen Golf - Overview



Exhibit 131: Evergreen Golf - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Evergreen Golf - Key offerings

12.8 Hippo Golf

Exhibit 133: Hippo Golf - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hippo Golf - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Hippo Golf - Key offerings

12.9 Honma Golf Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Honma Golf Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Honma Golf Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Honma Golf Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Mizuno Corp

Exhibit 139: Mizuno Corp - Overview



Exhibit 140: Mizuno Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Mizuno Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Mizuno Corp - Segment focus

12.11 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 143: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC

Exhibit 148: Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC - Overview



Exhibit 149: Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC - Key offerings

12.13 PING Inc.

Exhibit 151: PING Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: PING Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: PING Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc.

Exhibit 154: Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Roger Cleveland Golf Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc.

Exhibit 157: Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thomas Golf Inc.

Exhibit 160: Thomas Golf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Thomas Golf Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Thomas Golf Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Yonex Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio