Golf forth and prosper as Arcade1Up presents un-fore-gettable Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine

MIAMI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up, the leader in retro home arcade machines, is thrilled to announce its latest hole-in-one release in the world of arcade gaming and sports entertainment. For the first and only time, the iconic Golden Tee 3D will be available in the brand's stunning Deluxe edition format, featuring all the bells and whistles fans have come to expect from Arcade1Up. Golden Tee also tees off for their anniversary this month, celebrating 35 years of bringing golfing classics to arcades around the world.

Arcade1Up's monumental debut of Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe isn't just another product release; it's an opportunity to own a piece of arcade history and play in the comfort of your own home. For the first time ever, Golden Tee 3D is stepping into the deluxe format, marking a momentous occasion where 35 years of arcade nostalgia meets innovation in a way truly unseen before.

Standing at over 5-foot-tall, showcasing a brilliant 17" BOE color monitor, dual speakers for dynamic sound, a light-up marquee, and 3D faux molded coin doors for that extra nostalgic buzz, the Golden Tee 3D Deluxe will have players aiming for that perfect score on pristine virtual courses.

If your sporting prowess takes you further than the likes of iconic golfing titles such as Golden Tee 3D '95, Golden Tee '97, '98, '99, 2K, and Golden Tee Classic, you can also delve into the striking world of bowling. Shuffle Shot and World Class Bowling are additionally housed within this cabinet, giving users the dual appeal of both sports. Will it be a strike or a spare that brings you a moment of triumph?

Challenge your friends and rivals alike with epic online leaderboard functionalities, bringing the thrill of competition right to you! With Wi-Fi leaderboards, you can stake your victorious claim across a variety of game modes, adding that extra layer of exhilaration.

"Coinciding with the PGA Masters and the mark of its 35th anniversary, Arcade1Up is thrilled to announce the launch of the Golden Tee Deluxe arcade machine," David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications, shared excitedly. "For the first time, Golden Tee is coming to you in the deluxe format, promising fans the unrivaled gaming experience they have come to expect from Arcade1Up. Whether you're a golfer, a gamer, or both, this arcade machine is not to be missed, blending the best of both worlds in a celebration of golf and retro gaming."

Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine isn't just a gaming console, it's a statement piece that seamlessly combines nostalgia with cutting-edge features. Elevate your gaming experience and become part of the legacy, the celebration of golden moments, unforgettable matches, and the timeless joy of gaming.

The Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine is now available for Pre-Order directly from Arcade1Up while stocks last, as well as at Best Buy. To tee or not to tee? That is the question!

Assets including images and videos can be found in our online press kit, and for more information on Arcade1Up's new products, check out the official Arcade1Up site. The Arcade1Up companion app is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play.

About Arcade1Up

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, Killer Instinct™, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer™, Golden Axe™, Simpsons™, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1Up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table™ and the portable, Infinity Game Board™. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and Wi-Fi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

For additional info or interview requests, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Arcade1Up