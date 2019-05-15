Golf Gum™ Combines the Cognitive Benefits of Chewing Gum with the Physical Benefits of Caffeine - an Energy Breakthrough Backed by Science

DENVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Brands LLC, the manufacturer of Golf Gum™ and other Liquid Core™ energy gum brands, is gearing up for another sales surge the company calls the "Tiger Effect." When Tiger Woods was chewing gum at Augusta last month and won his first major event in over 11 years, the buzz about his gum chewing went viral. Golf Gum™ sales spiked as a result and the brand sold more in the 4 days of the Masters than in the prior 18 months combined. Tiger is slated to play in this week's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, televised on TNT and CBS.

"The science behind the benefits of chewing gum is compelling, and Tiger made it relatable," stated Apollo Founder and CEO Troy Widgery. "Chewing any type of gum provides cognitive benefits like improved concentration, better memory function and reduced stress. The addition of the natural caffeine in our Golf Gum™ offers other benefits like improved physical performance and reduced fatigue," Widgery continued. The company states that it is creating the next energy category, a cognitive & performance energy breakthrough that surpasses what energy drinks can offer. Among the studies that show the cognitive and physical benefits are these from the National Institutes of Health:

In addition to Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and several other players have also been chewing gum at recent PGA events as well. Golf Gum™ is sugar-free, vegan and is made in Colorado, USA. Athletes appreciate the sharpness and focus that result from chewing their energy instead of drinking it. "We hear from skydivers, doctors, fighter pilots and others who need energy and focus, and our Liquid Core Apollo Brands™ are a part of their daily success," said Apollo COO Boyd Wilkinson. "People take the Golf Gum™– or whichever Apollo brand they chew – and they use it in other parts of their daily life," Wilkinson continued.

About: Apollo Brands was born out of Founder Troy Widgery's prior success with GO FAST!™ Energy Drink. Troy strived to build a healthier, more efficient energy product. Apollo's specialty gum brands are manufactured in Colorado and represent the culmination of nearly 700 formulations over more than a decade. Troy's belief is that a Liquid Core™ of functional ingredients surrounded by a xylitol gum shell is the best way to provide a clean and portable energy supplement for those in the pursuit of a healthy and productive lifestyle. Apollo Brands™ strives to make decisions with a focus on science and sustainability, from ingredients to distribution and everything in between. www.GolfersGum.com

