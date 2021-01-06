Golf icon Best Approach announces first-of-its-kind partnership with SWAG'R Digital Media to transform the golf experience while generating revenue streams

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching February 1st, Best Approach, which has worked with more than 2500 golf courses around the world, is partnering with SWAG'R Digital Media, an innovative digital real estate company. This multi-state initiative allows Best Approach golf course partners a platform to create new revenue streams with scalable inventory on more than 100 courses initially, with a comprehensive rollout throughout its portfolio of courses over the next 12 months.

"Best Approach is excited to introduce this cutting-edge product to the golf industry which is always looking for fresh revenue streams and ways to connect with their tech-savvy demographic," said Jim Armstrong, CTO Best Approach.

As a places and spaces disruptor, SWAG'R combines state-of-the-art GPS layering on already existing platforms through both its SDK, and digital real estate inventory management backend. This allows Best Approach and its brand partners to instantly deploy new and creative revenue streams with an unparalleled ease of use for both the end user on the course, and advertising or brand partners as they look to add long-term value in a formerly untouched digital space.

"With this launch, SWAG'R will generate new revenue streams for the golf industry by merging augmented reality with the physical space. For the first time in golf's modern history, we're delivering the power of its digital real estate to a trusted partner in Best Approach," said Greg Williams, founder and CEO of SWAG'R.

As a leader in the golf space for nearly 30 years, Best Approach paves the way in custom mobile app development via proprietary mapping, graphics, and rendering applications. Most recently Best Approach launched a digital scorecard interactive GPS app, rolling it out to 75 courses in the US South West with a national rollout to follow in early 2021. Best Approach is a preferred supplier to Troon Golf, ARCIS Golf, TPC Network, OB Sports, Club Car among others.

SWAG'R bridges the gap between digital real estate and monetization. The SDK and management system offers instant value-add to partners, brands, and the end user through unprecedented engagement and back-end analytics. This is the first announcement of multiple partnerships between SWAG'R and industry leaders in the sports, technology, and entertainment verticals.

