Golf Illustrated Presents Winter 2025/2026 Edition Featuring Rory McIlroy's Championship Season and Exclusive Luxury Partnerships

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Illustrated, the historic golf publication established in 1914, today released its 194-page Winter 2025/2026 edition headlined by the feature "Checkmate: How Rory McIlroy Conquered 2025." The new edition marks a significant expansion in content and distribution, now available through select Delta Sky Clubs nationwide and Barnes & Noble stores coast to coast.

Delivering on its promise of championship insights, the issue features exclusive coverage of the sport's icons, including the top 10 PGA Tour money earners for 2025 and in-depth features on Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, and J.J. Spaun. Editorial highlights also include Ely Callaway's business memoir "The Unconquerable Game," alongside comprehensive equipment evaluations, world-class destination features, and sophisticated lifestyle content.

Reinforcing its status as a premier vehicle for high-end consumer engagement, the Winter edition includes advertising from Bentley Motors, Audi, Wheels Up, Lagos Jewelry, and other luxury brands.

"Golf Illustrated occupies a unique position in sports lifestyle media. We serve the audience that drives luxury brand engagement across golf, travel, automotive, and lifestyle categories," said L.P. Green, II, Chief Growth Officer & President, Global Advertising & Brand Development.

The publication is also aggressively expanding its experiential footprint. "We're excited about the 4th Annual Golf Illustrated Invitational on August 24-25, 2026, at the Golf Club of Georgia in Atlanta, GA and several other events, partnerships and collaborations that are already in the works for 2026," Green said.

Golf Illustrated serves a highly affluent readership averaging $595,000 in household income and $2.7 million in net worth. This audience represents the sport's most attractive demographic: 85% purchase premium brands regularly, 61% belong to private clubs, and 57% invest significantly in high-end equipment each year.

"We're building on 111 years of brand equity while serving today's affluent golfer with the quality content (print, digital and broadcast) and highly curated events globally that reach our sophisticated audience needs," Green said.

The magazine operates with substantial global backing. "With private equity support globally from private investors from New York, Georgia, Montana, Texas, Europe, Middle East and Japan, we are committed to building a platform that connects the world's most affluent golfers with the experiences, products, and destinations that define how they live the game," Green noted.

International distribution partnerships are in development for 2026. The Winter 2025/2026 edition is available free at golfillustrated.net/magazine.

About Golf Illustrated Founded in 1914, Golf Illustrated is America's oldest golf media platform, now redefining luxury golf media for the modern era. The quarterly publication connects affluent golfers with championship insights, world-class destinations, and exclusive access to the experiences that define how they live the game. Visit golfillustrated.net to preview the Winter edition and subscribe.

About Savoy Venture Partners Savoy Venture Partners is a venture capital/private equity firm focused on global strategic investments across the sports ecosystem. Acquiring a minority ownership position in a professional sports franchise through our sports-focused private equity vehicle presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the long-term appreciation of franchise valuations, diversified revenue streams, and the scarcity of ownership access within major leagues.

