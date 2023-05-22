Golf Inc. Magazine Judges Bestow "Development of the Year" Honor on Apes Hill Barbados

Distinction Complements Rave Reviews for Newly Opened Course at Luxury Resort Residential Community

SAINT JAMES, Barbados, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of judges for Golf Inc., the leading international trade publication, voted Apes Hill Barbados runner-up in its annual Development of the Year competition.

The award "recognizes the finest private clubs and daily fee/resort courses with the best new traditional and non-traditional golf courses that opened during the past year around the globe."

Apes Hill Barbados is a multi-generational resort residential community with a range of experiences for all ages. Covering all the family, membership is so much more than simply golf - it’s about a lifestyle, community, nature and relaxation too.

Winners were judged according to how well the vision of the project was executed, the course aesthetics, economic and environmental sustainability, course routing and land usage. Comments from three Development of the Year judges show why Apes Hill Barbados was selected:

"A wonderfully conceived and executed vision with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. Shaping of fairways, bunkers and green complexes are dramatic and unique."

"Spectacular! Beautiful modern buildings, great golf, all in a luxury setting, this place has it going on!"

"Beautiful views in a tropical environment; impressive commitment to environmental sustainability."

Glenn J. Chamandy, a Canadian investor, founder, and CEO of leading clothing brand Gildan Activewear, purchased the property in 2019 and embarked on an ambitious project to redefine golfing and estate living on the Caribbean Island.

"The Development of the Year honor is deeply appreciated because the judges touched on the essence of Apes Hill Barbados in their comments," said Sunil Chatrani, Executive Chairman, Apes Hill Barbados. "We've taken great care to build a course and comprehensive golf experience that complements our first-class community. This is a place where people embrace the important things in life: family, friendships, health, and connection to nature."

In addition to the Ron Kirby designed, 18-hole championship golf course, Apes Hill Barbados offers exceptional, complementary golf amenities including the short course, a 19th hole, sleek clubhouse, and state-of-the-art Golf Performance Centre.

Apes Hill Barbados is a 475-acre property in Saint James Parish on the west coast of culturally vibrant and historically rich Barbados. The island is famed for its history, beauty, designer shops and world-class restaurants.

Sustainability is a pillar of the resort's long-term DNA – designed to make it the most environmentally responsible golf course and development in the Caribbean. Underscoring this mandate is Apes Hill Barbados' work with Audubon International, the non-profit organization that helps places employ environmental best practices and protect the areas where people live, work, and play.

Apes Hill Barbados provides the perfect setting for inspired living at a pace of ease. Home to developing accommodation options, the elegant venue features an array of real estate options – from charming villas to brilliantly designed detached homes. Golf vacation properties are planned for guests to stay and play late this year or early next.

Amenities at Apes Hill Barbados will include a wellness centre, kilometers of nature trails, flood-lit Padel courts, TigerTurf tennis courts, spa, dining, bespoke outdoor and well-being activities, a dedicated concierge service, and other exquisite amenities.

For more information: www.apeshill.com

Media Contact:

Dan Shepherd, [email protected], +1 (703) 403-5317

SOURCE Apes Hill Barbados