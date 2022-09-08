Golf Legend Ernie Els Joins Rides FAR as Ambassador to Raise Awareness for the October 1 Charity Event Benefiting the Autism Science Foundation

Els co-founded Els for Autism®, which collaborates with ASF to improve the lives of people with autism

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event benefiting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), today announced that Hall of Fame golfer and autism advocate Ernie Els has joined the Ride as an Ambassador to help raise funds and awareness for innovative autism research that will help people with autism thrive.

Rides FAR, which was co-founded in 2015 by Bryan and Melissa Harkins, has raised over $3 million to date for ASF, expanding each year and attracting many of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond. This year, Rides FAR will hold cycling/walking events on October 1 in New York , Baltimore , and Toronto , as well as virtual riders and walkers taking part worldwide.

"As an autism dad and advocate, I understand the importance of funding autism research that will help people with autism live more fulfilling lives," said Ernie Els, who founded Els for Autism® in 2009 with his wife, Liezl, after their son was diagnosed with autism. "I am honored to serve as an Ambassador for Rides FAR, which raises funds for the important work being done by ASF."

ASF and Els for Autism® have long worked together to help people with autism live better lives. In 2020 the organizations co-founded Sam's Sibs Stick Together , which offers extra support and resources for autism siblings. Their meetings are moderated by Ernie's daughter, Samantha Els.

"As a fellow autism parent, I deeply appreciate Ernie joining the Ride as an Ambassador, which will bring even more attention to our mission to fund autism research that has the potential to transform lives," said Rides FAR board member Marc Wyatt, Head of Global Trading for T. Rowe Price.

Rides FAR attracts the industry's most prominent trading and financial services firms as participants – see the full list of sponsors here . Firms interested in joining the roster can find more information here ; individual riders interested in signing up may do so here .

