Golf Lounge 18 Announces Regional Expansion, Bringing Indoor Golf to Lake Grove, Long Island Market

LAKE GROVE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Lounge 18 LLC, a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced plans to open their newest indoor golf location in Lake Grove, NY. The Smith Haven Mall, owned by Simon Properties, will be home to state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators. With a full bar and kitchen for guests to indulge curated cocktails and dine on delicious creations, the destination is designed for events.

"The Smith Haven Mall is such a vibrant destination to work and play. The community is the perfect environment for our newest venture. We are thrilled to continue our momentum as one of the top innovators in golf-related leisure businesses," said CEO Ajit Padda. Combining seasonal leagues, tournaments and memberships, the organization has built a winning formula for growth. Community engagement is the secret driving guests to Golf Lounge 18 for an energizing experience. The passion for the game has driven the team to successfully open multiple locations across the Northeast.

With the 10th location currently commencing construction, the entertainment brand has expanded swiftly since its inception in late 2018. Golf Lounge 18 combines a lively atmosphere with innovative golf radar technology for an immersive guest experience. Golf Lounge 18 currently has new venues under development in Stamford, Nanuet, and New Rochelle NY. To grow the game, the brand now offers a turnkey franchising model available for passionate entrepreneurs to take advantage of the experiential entertainment tailwinds.

The market has exploded with off course golf entertainment with enthusiastic participants opting for alternative ways to play. This segment of the industry is still in its infancy growing rapidly nationwide. Golf Lounge 18 is driving fun across New England all year around and is sure to make noise in this space.

Golf Lounge 18 has the expectation to open its doors this winter. Stay up to date on opening announcements at www.golflounge18.com . Employment opportunities are now available for new team members. Email your interest to [email protected] .

About Golf Lounge 18

Golf Lounge 18 is an immersive indoor golf entertainment brand re-defining the game with innovative Trackman technology. The vibrant atmosphere combines competitive socializing and engaging technology to provide guests with memorable experiences.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Paul Wilson

Golf Lounge 18 LLC Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

203-556-7449

[email protected]

SOURCE Golf Lounge 18