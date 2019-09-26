GOLF Magazine Releases Inaugural Top 100 Resorts in North America Rankings

Although the quality of individual golf courses is integral to the ranking, GOLF's new compilation considers the complete stay-and-play experience in its evaluation of the resorts that were considered. This comprehensive list took form through input from GOLF's in-house team of travel and editorial experts, resort industry veterans as well as thousands of golfers via an online poll.

"Our goal for creating this list was to inspire everyone who loves golf to explore more of the amazing golf destinations that exist in North America," said David DeNunzio, Editor-In-Chief of GOLF. "Your best golf adventures, the ones that you'll always remember, usually come through experiencing all that great resorts like these have to offer."

Recognizing readers' differences in needs and preferred accommodations, GOLF has separated the list into four distinctive categories: Luxury, Buddies, General Excellence and Family.

The Luxury section features resorts that not only have breathtaking and memory-making golf courses, but also world-class service, cuisine, aesthetics and off-course experiences.

The Buddies section focuses on resorts that have endless and exclusive golf-related opportunities for friends. This list is for die-hard groups who value playing multiple courses until daylight is gone, then a delicious meal, adult beverages and a refreshing night's sleep (to be prepared to do it all again the next day!).

General Excellence is just that — top performance all around. The best amenities, the best golf, outstanding service and stellar off-course options are what make these resorts accommodating to both golfers and non-golfers alike.

Finally, the Family section reviews resorts for time-strapped parents looking for something the whole family will enjoy, while also providing the opportunity to play spectacular golf. A relaxed and unstuffy atmosphere is the key here, along with access to pools, beaches and attractions.

In an effort to provide the most comprehensive and fair assessments possible, GOLF did not rely on their writers alone, but rather took into consideration many leading resort industry veterans who were also consulted in the guidance of the project and ranking system. Most important was the feedback of over 3,700 golf reviewers, who were asked in an online poll to judge the resorts based on five key aspects: golf experience, accommodations, service, food and ambience.

This process of combining the expertise of industry leaders, GOLF travel writers, and the experiences of GOLF readership resulted in an exhaustive, impartial ranking system that readers can enjoy and trust. The top-5-ranked resorts in each section appear on a feature-style spread of multiple pages followed by the rest listed alphabetically.

GOLF's complete ranking of the Top 100 Resorts in North America can be found online at: https://www.golf.com/travel/2019/09/09/golf-best-top-resorts-north-america-complete-list-ranking/

The expanded listings on the GOLF.com website include enhanced content, hundreds of additional photographs, and an innovative "Book Now" feature that allows readers to book their next resort vacation directly from the GOLF.com website.

About GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019, GOLF – including GOLF Magazine, GOLF.com , and associated digital, video and social media platforms – is the premier media brand for all things golf. GOLF Magazine reaches an audience of 4.2 million people, while more than 6 million people engage with the brand across our GOLF.com and GOLF social channels. GOLF's celebrated franchise includes the GOLF Top 100 Courses (including World and U.S. editions); GOLF's Top 100 Courses You Can Play; GOLF's Top 100 Teachers in America; the GOLF Fix Finder app; and GOLF Films productions. With innovative content covering equipment, instruction, travel and lifestyle, GOLF is the definitive voice of the sport on and off the course, dedicated to enhancing every golfer's enjoyment of the game.

About 8AM Golf

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com are part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and GOLF publisher Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to GOLF and GOLF.com , other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); legendary club maker Miura Golf ; True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

