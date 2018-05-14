Golf Outing To Support Fallen Service Members' Families Being Held May 26

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dear Calvin Project, a 501(c)(3) charity that records memories of service members who served with fallen military personnel, is holding the Rally Point Memorial Golf Outing on May 26, 2018 to raise funds to support its mission. The Golf Outing is at Old Orchard Country Club, 700 W. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 26. Tickets are $150 and all proceeds benefit The Dear Calvin Project. There will be challenges, prizes, an auction and a raffle and special guests. Lunch will be provided.
To purchase tickets go to http://www.dearcalvinproject.com/ or call Old Orchard Country Club at (847) 255-2025.
The Dear Calvin Project is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that aids Gold-Star Families by providing a lasting and accurate memory of their fallen family member. The organization locates and contacts colleagues of members of the military killed in the line of duty and creates videos of their memories of the service member. The making of the videos is therapeutic to the service members' colleagues and the fallen Service Members' families receive a valuable memorial of their lost loved one. The Dear Calvin Project was founded by Charlie Jones, a Marine Corps veteran who is passionate about capturing the memories of his brothers and sisters at arms in an authentic way.
To support The Dear Calvin Project go to http://www.dearcalvinproject.com/.
