Golf Outing To Support Fallen Service Members' Families Being Held May 26

To purchase tickets go to http://www.dearcalvinproject.com/ or call Old Orchard Country Club at (847) 255-2025.

The Dear Calvin Project is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that aids Gold-Star Families by providing a lasting and accurate memory of their fallen family member. The organization locates and contacts colleagues of members of the military killed in the line of duty and creates videos of their memories of the service member. The making of the videos is therapeutic to the service members' colleagues and the fallen Service Members' families receive a valuable memorial of their lost loved one. The Dear Calvin Project was founded by Charlie Jones, a Marine Corps veteran who is passionate about capturing the memories of his brothers and sisters at arms in an authentic way.

To support The Dear Calvin Project go to http://www.dearcalvinproject.com/.

