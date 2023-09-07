Golf push and pull cart market to grow by USD 174.39 million from 2022 to 2027, Premiumization through product innovations to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf push and pull cart market size is expected to grow by USD 174.39 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.07% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Premiumization through product innovations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Using robotic concepts and motion sensors in the products support providers in bringing innovation to golf carts. One of the market players is Bat-Caddy, which makes battery-powered golf carts. The company manufactures innovative golf luggage carts that can be remotely and manually controlled. The batteries used in the carts are either sealed lead-acid or lightweight advanced lithium batteries. These new inventions in the regular golf push cart are driving the market. Therefore, factors such as premiumization due to product innovation are expected to propel the growth of the golf push and pull cart market during the forecast period. The report has been segmented by end-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), product (Manual carts and Electric carts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Discover insights on market size before buying full report- Download FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2023-2027

Golf Push And Pull Cart Market: Segment Overview

The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A major driver of this segment is the growing number of professional and amateur golfers and their increasing interest in pursuing a golf career. The market is primarily driven by the growing popularity and acceptance of golf as an active sport. The establishment of mini golf courses to increase guest flow and touted as a healthy pastime boosts the market, which is expected to drive the growth of the market through the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For now, get snapshot of comprehensive report Download FREE Sample Report

Leading Trend- Push-and-pull carts with seating facility is a primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

Significant Challenge- The portability and flexibility issues with golf carts are a challenge that affects the growth of the market. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in the Golf Push And Pull Cart Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Alphard Golf Inc., Axglo International Inc., Bat-Caddy LLC, Callaway Golf Co., Cargotec Corp., Cart Tek, Clicgear Industrial Design Hong Kong Ltd., Decathlon SA, Dynamic Brands, Golf Tech Golfartikelvertriebs GmbH, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Kaddey, Motocaddy, Nordic Group Ltd., Ram Golf, Stewart Golf, Sun Mountain Sports , Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group

, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group Access for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Golf Push And Pull Cart Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 174.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphard Golf Inc., Axglo International Inc., Bat-Caddy LLC, Callaway Golf Co., Cargotec Corp., Cart Tek, Clicgear Industrial Design Hong Kong Ltd., Decathlon SA, Dynamic Brands, Golf Tech Golfartikelvertriebs GmbH, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Kaddey, Motocaddy, Nordic Group Ltd., Ram Golf, Stewart Golf, Sun Mountain Sports, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

