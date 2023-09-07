Golf push and pull cart market to grow by USD 174.39 million from 2022 to 2027, Premiumization through product innovations to boost the market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

07 Sep, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf push and pull cart market size is expected to grow by USD 174.39 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.07% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Premiumization through product innovations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Using robotic concepts and motion sensors in the products support providers in bringing innovation to golf carts. One of the market players is Bat-Caddy, which makes battery-powered golf carts. The company manufactures innovative golf luggage carts that can be remotely and manually controlled. The batteries used in the carts are either sealed lead-acid or lightweight advanced lithium batteries. These new inventions in the regular golf push cart are driving the market. Therefore, factors such as premiumization due to product innovation are expected to propel the growth of the golf push and pull cart market during the forecast period. The report has been segmented by end-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), product (Manual carts and Electric carts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Discover insights on market size before buying full report- Download FREE sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2023-2027

Golf Push And Pull Cart Market: Segment Overview

The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A major driver of this segment is the growing number of professional and amateur golfers and their increasing interest in pursuing a golf career. The market is primarily driven by the growing popularity and acceptance of golf as an active sport. The establishment of mini golf courses to increase guest flow and touted as a healthy pastime boosts the market, which is expected to drive the growth of the market through the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For now, get snapshot of comprehensive report Download FREE Sample Report

Leading Trend- Push-and-pull carts with seating facility is a primary trend shaping the growth of the market. 

Significant Challenge- The portability and flexibility issues with golf carts are a challenge that affects the growth of the market. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in the Golf Push And Pull Cart Market reports:

  • Historic Market size
  • Company landscape and analysis including Alphard Golf Inc., Axglo International Inc., Bat-Caddy LLC, Callaway Golf Co., Cargotec Corp., Cart Tek, Clicgear Industrial Design Hong Kong Ltd., Decathlon SA, Dynamic Brands, Golf Tech Golfartikelvertriebs GmbH, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Kaddey, Motocaddy, Nordic Group Ltd., Ram Golf, Stewart Golf, Sun Mountain Sports, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group
  • Access for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.3 billion. 

The Global Golf Equipment Market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,418.41 million. 

Golf Push And Pull Cart Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 174.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphard Golf Inc., Axglo International Inc., Bat-Caddy LLC, Callaway Golf Co., Cargotec Corp., Cart Tek, Clicgear Industrial Design Hong Kong Ltd., Decathlon SA, Dynamic Brands, Golf Tech Golfartikelvertriebs GmbH, Honma Golf Co. Ltd., Kaddey, Motocaddy, Nordic Group Ltd., Ram Golf, Stewart Golf, Sun Mountain Sports, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Technavio

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Clear aligners market to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

Wilson's disease drugs market to grow by USD 179.97 million from 2022 to 2027, North America accounts for 38% of market growth- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.