Golf Season: Stay Safe With Golf Cars by Understanding These Seven Safety Tips

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring comes a renewed interest in getting outside and hitting the golf course. As golf cars and personal transport vehicles (PTV), become increasingly popular with consumers on and off the course, it's important to keep safety in mind when driving and riding in them, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association representing manufacturers of golf cars, personal transport and utility vehicles, outdoor power equipment, and small engines, and their suppliers.

"The rules are pretty simple," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. "Golf cars and PTVs are not toys. Read the owner's manual to understand the vehicle's features and operation. Don't drink and drive. Obey manufacturer recommendations for operating age and designated number of passengers. Follow the rules of the road, and only drive PTVs where permitted by law."

Whether getting around the golf course or cruising a community, Kiser says you should operate your golf car or PTV safely, understand their unique driving dynamics and obey all applicable laws. He adds, "Understand that golf cars and personal transport vehicles may look alike, but these vehicles are designed to separate standards to assure safety and performance."

OPEI offers seven important safety tips when they get behind the wheel of golf cars and PTVs:

Familiarize yourself with operating procedures. Review owner's manuals and always follow manufacturer's operating instructions. Use all of the safety equipment that is installed on the vehicle. If modifying your golf car or PTV, use only manufacturer-approved parts or parts that have been tested and comply with industry standards. Modifications to a golf car or PTV can impact safety and stability. When modifying golf cars or PTVs, any parts used should conform to standards OPEI/ILTVA Z130 and Z130. Load the vehicle correctly. Obey the manufacturer's warnings for maximum number of occupants. Do not try to squeeze in extra passengers or allow anyone to ride standing in the vehicle or on the back platform, including caddies. Do not operate the vehicle until all occupants are fully seated. Drive safely and obey all local laws. Reduce speed and use caution when operating vehicles on grades, slippery or loose terrain and when turning. Only operate vehicles on designated roadways or property where permitted. Avoid distractions. Be attentive to traffic and hazards while driving. Do not text and drive. Stay sober and alert. Do not drive a golf car or PTV if intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic. Take shelter during inclement weather. Although a golf car may shield occupants from the rain, it may not protect them from a lightning strike. Find safe shelter immediately if you see lightning or hear thunder.

About OPEI

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is an international trade association representing power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI is managing partner of GIE+EXPO, the industry's annual international trade show, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

