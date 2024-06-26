Golf Tourism Market size is set to grow by USD 9.09 billion from 2024-2028, Growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global golf tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of integrated mobile solutions in golf clubs and other equipment. However, increasing threat from fantasy sports poses a challenge. Key market players include Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd., Ascot Tours, Carr Golf and Corporate Travel Ltd., Duffers Golf Travel, Fairway Golf Tours, GARMANY GOLF and TRAVEL LLC, Go Golfing, Golf and Tours Pty Ltd., Golf Tourism Australia, Golf Tours International Ltd., Golf Tours Worldwide, Grasshopper Golf Tour, Indian Holiday Pvt. Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours M Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Pioneer Golf Inc., Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., The Golf Travel Group., and Travel Impresarios.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Male and Female), Type (Domestic and International), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd., Ascot Tours, Carr Golf and Corporate Travel Ltd., Duffers Golf Travel, Fairway Golf Tours, GARMANY GOLF and TRAVEL LLC, Go Golfing, Golf and Tours Pty Ltd., Golf Tourism Australia, Golf Tours International Ltd., Golf Tours Worldwide, Grasshopper Golf Tour, Indian Holiday Pvt. Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours M Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Pioneer Golf Inc., Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., The Golf Travel Group., and Travel Impresarios

The golf tourism market has experienced growth in the past decade, with approximately 26 million people in the US playing golf occasionally. This trend is driving the need for golf clubs to offer integrated mobile solutions, providing extensive mobile services for upselling and cross-selling. Online booking is increasingly popular due to customer reviews and social media sharing. All-inclusive mobile solutions offer location-based records, real-time food and drink ordering, and event reservations, enhancing the golfer experience. Adopting these trends is crucial for golf clubs to meet member needs and grow their business prospects.

The golf tourism market is experiencing significant growth, with many destinations focusing on improving their courses and facilities to attract international players. The use of technology, such as GPS and virtual tours, is becoming increasingly popular to enhance the golfing experience. Sustainability is also a trending topic, with many courses implementing eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the rise of golf tour operators and travel packages is making it easier for tourists to plan their golfing vacations. Domestic and international demand is high, particularly in regions like Europe, North America, and Asia. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing popularity of golf as a sport and the desire for unique travel experiences.

The global golf tourism market faces a challenge from the rising popularity of fantasy golf games. With the increase in users on platforms like DraftKings, young enthusiasts are engaging in virtual team competitions using real-life player statistics. This shift towards technology may lead to a decline in participation in actual golf games. Consequently, manufacturers and retailers of golf equipment have reported decreased sales and profits. Service and interface providers for fantasy golf games have seen an uptick in business due to this trend. Despite the potential growth in virtual golf games, the threat they pose to the golf tourism industry remains a concern during the forecast period.

The golf tourism market faces several challenges. Domestically, attracting new players and retaining existing ones is a concern. International markets present opportunities but also bring challenges such as competition from other destinations and visa requirements. The cost of travel and accommodations can be a barrier for some potential tourists. Additionally, the impact of weather conditions and the need for proper maintenance of golf courses are ongoing challenges. The use of technology, such as online booking systems and social media marketing, can help address some of these challenges by making it easier for tourists to plan their trips and connect with other golf enthusiasts. Overall, the golf tourism industry must continue to innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

1.1 Male- The global golf tourism market primarily caters to middle-aged male tourists who engage in golf as a leisure activity during vacations or business trips. This sector has experienced significant growth due to increased male interest in golf, enhanced living standards, and government promotions of golfing destinations. Countries like Scotland are investing in golf tourism infrastructure, including hospitality and transportation facilities, to attract more male golf tourists. These developments will continue to fuel the growth of the male segment in the golf tourism market.

Research Analysis

The golf tourism market is a significant segment of the sport tourism industry, attracting both domestic and international travelers. Golf's allure lies in its unique blend of competition, leisure, and scenic beauty. Sporting infrastructure, including golf courses, plays a crucial role in the growth of this market. The Canadian Federal Government and local governments, in collaboration with tourism boards, have invested in enhancing golfing facilities to boost golf tourism. Destinations like RBC Canadian Open and Female golfers' events showcase the sport's popularity. Economies of various countries, such as Canada and Saudi Arabia, are leveraging golf tourism as a key driver of their economies. Golf courses offer more than just a game, with accommodation, dining, and leisure activities creating a holistic experience for visitors. Corporate golf events and inventory management systems further add to the market's appeal. Callaway Golf and other equipment manufacturers cater to the demand for high-quality golfing equipment.

The sports tourism market is experiencing rapid growth as travelers increasingly seek active and adventurous vacations. This dynamic market encompasses a range of activities, from attending major sporting events to participating in adventure sports. Key factors driving this trend include rising disposable incomes, the global popularity of sports, and improved accessibility to international destinations. With the increasing number of sports enthusiasts, tourism agencies are tailoring packages to meet diverse preferences. As a result, the sports tourism market is becoming a significant contributor to the global tourism industry, offering unique and memorable experiences for travelers around the world.

The Golf Tourism Market encompasses various locations worldwide that offer unique golfing experiences. These destinations provide high-quality courses, often designed by renowned architects, ensuring challenging and enjoyable games for golf enthusiasts. The industry caters to both domestic and international tourists, offering various packages and services, including accommodations, transportation, and golf equipment rentals. Golf tourism contributes significantly to the economies of host countries, generating employment opportunities and promoting cultural exchange. Additionally, golf tourism events, such as tournaments and championships, attract large crowds and boost local businesses. Overall, golf tourism is a thriving sector that offers unforgettable experiences and contributes to economic growth.

