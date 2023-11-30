Golf Tourism Market to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd., Ascot Tours and Carr Golf and Corporate Travel Ltd., and many more - Technavio

30 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf tourism market is estimated to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.14%. The golf tourism market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer golf tourism market are Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd., Ascot Tours, Carr Golf and Corporate Travel Ltd., Duffers Golf Travel, Fairway Golf Tours, GARMANY GOLF and TRAVEL LLC, Go Golfing, Golf and Tours Pty Ltd, Golf Tourism Australia, Golf Tours International Ltd, Golf Tours Worldwide, Grasshopper Golf Tour, Indian Holiday Pvt. Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours M Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Pioneer Golf Inc., Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., Travel Impresarios, and The Golf Travel Group. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying
Company Offering:
- Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers golf tourism packages that are designed by the various tour operators in such a way that the enthusiasts are comfortably able to make the best out of their trips.
- Ascot Tours - The company offers golf tours for 14 days through Kenya and Uganda, combining the allure of golf.
- Carr Golf and Corporate Travel Ltd. - The company offers golf tours in various places such as Golf England, Golf Scotland, and Golf Ireland.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The US and Canada are among the top contributors to the regional market growth. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.
- Impactful driver- Rising government support for golf tourism
- Key Trend - Rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities
- Major Challenges - Elite nature of golf as a sport
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the male segment is significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of golf as a game across the world is due to factors such as improved living standards, increased interest in golf among men, and better sports facilities.

|
Golf Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and UK
TOC:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
