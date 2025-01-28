Golf VX Grand Opening to Introduce New Era of Sports Entertainment in Chicago Area

The 12,000-square-foot flagship franchise in Arlington Heights features 12 cutting-edge golf simulators for rentals, memberships, leagues, lessons, events, dining, and a Makr Shakr robotic bartender

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf VX, a leading indoor golf simulator company, is making its entry into franchising with the grand opening of its first North American venue, Golf VX – Arlington Heights, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 644 E. Rand Road in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

The 12,000-square-foot Golf VX – Arlington Heights venue features 12 spacious simulator bays, each equipped with Golf VX's own T2 simulator technology. The simulators deliver an ultrarealistic golfing experience with high-definition graphics and moving hitting surfaces that replicate the fairways, rough, and bunkers from more than 380 real-world courses.

"At Golf VX, our goal is to create a space where everyone can enjoy themselves while experiencing golf as close as possible to being out on the course. Whether you're here to have fun with friends, work on your skills, or try something new, we've built this venue to bring the essence of golf indoors," remarked Kyu Choi, CEO of Golf VX. "With state-of-the-art technology and a welcoming atmosphere, we hope Golf VX becomes your favorite place to play, learn and create great memories—any time of the year."

Catering to both first-time golfers and avid players, the T2 simulators have modes for any mix of play, practice, competition, and casual fun. The gameplay is further enhanced by Golf VX's auto-tee and touch-keypad hardware which eliminates the need to pick up balls or adjust alignment with a computer mouse, allowing players to hit 30% more shots compared to other simulators and indoor golf venues.

Guests can also indulge in food and beverage selections that satisfy all tastes with evolving, and expertly crafted menus. The Makr Shakr robot bartender, TONI, steals the show with its two robotic arms capable of creating over 80 drinks per hour, with or without alcohol, perfectly complementing the high-tech environment.

Golf VX – Arlington Heights was constructed by DBCC Corp and can accommodate groups from a few people to parties of 100 or more, making it an ideal destination for corporate outings, casual get-togethers, or weekend events. For those interested in improving their golf game or making more frequent visits, the venue also offers a putting green, memberships, leagues, lessons, and AI Swing Analysis.

About Golf VX

Golf VX is a global leader in golf simulator sales and indoor golf venue franchising. Known for its cutting-edge technology, Golf VX manufactures state-of-the-art simulators that provide realistic, seamless indoor golf experiences. In addition to high-performance simulators, Golf VX offers franchising opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to bring world-class indoor golf to new locations, often paired with exceptional food, beverage, and programs designed to enhance the guest experience. Founded in Northbrook, Illinois, in 2022, Golf VX is the U.S. division of Kakao VX, a leading tech company with more than 20,000 simulators and 4,000 indoor golf locations globally. To learn more about Golf VX simulators, visit golfvx.com or follow @golf_vx on social media. To learn more about Golf VX Franchising, visit playgolfvx.com or follow @playgolfvx on social media.

